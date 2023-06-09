We celebrated Pastor Jeremy’s 10 years of service at our church on Sunday. We praise God for him and his family.
Adult Bible study, Rock Stars, and middle school youth meet on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. College and high school age youth Bible study is held on Wednesdays at 6 p.m.
Sunday night adult Bible study will not be held until the fall.
Youth worship and study will be held on Sunday nights at 6 p.m. beginning June 18th. Adult volunteers and mentors are needed to work with our youth.
Girls in Action Day Camp will be held on June 20-22 at the Gallatin County
Fairgrounds. Cost is $10 per camper. Contact Kara Carter or Tracy Carter for more information.
VBS will be held June 12-16 from 6:00-8:15 nightly. The theme is “Twist and Turn” after the life of Peter. If you are willing to help, let Jennifer Cull know.
Kentucky Changers will be going to Somerset on June 24-30. A participant meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. on June 11th in the MBC education building. Be in prayer for those going and that the work they do will glorify God.
Please use the following link to make donations through PayPal to the church: paypal.me/MBCofferings.
Our pastor, Jeremy Warren, is producing a podcast called “Revivinary.” It can be found on Spotify, Apple Podcast, iHeart Radio, Audible, Amazon Music, and Google Podcast. There are several great podcasts to choose from—give them a listen!
