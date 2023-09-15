We welcome the Bullock family to our church. They joined our church this past Sunday.
Adult Bible study, Whatchamuhdoodles (formerly Rock Stars), and middle school youth meet on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Middle school and high school youth Bible study is held on Sundays at 6 p.m.
We will have the first reading of the budget this Sunday after morning worship. Everyone is encouraged to stay for the discussion.
Operation Christmas Child shoebox collections have begun. Items to donate for September are wash cloths, soap, and boys and girls clothes.
Please use the following link to make donations through PayPal to the church: paypal.me/MBCofferings.
Our pastor, Jeremy Warren, is producing a podcast called “Revivinary.” It can be found on Spotify, Apple Podcast, iHeart Radio, Audible, Amazon Music, and Google Podcast. There are several great podcasts to choose from—give them a listen.
