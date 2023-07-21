Adult Bible study, Rock Stars, and middle school youth meet on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. College and high school age youth Bible study is held on Wednesdays at 6 p.m.
Men’s fellowship will be held on Saturday, Aug. 5 beginning at 8 a.m.
MBC is collecting adult and child non-gummy multi-vitamins, children’s ibuprofen, and children’s acetaminophen for an upcoming mission trip to Brazil. There is a donation box at the front of the sanctuary.
Please use the following link to make donations through PayPal to the church: paypal.me/MBCofferings.
Our pastor, Jeremy Warren, is producing a podcast called “Revivinary.” It can be found on Spotify, Apple Podcast, iHeart Radio, Audible, Amazon Music, and Google Podcast. There are several great podcasts to choose from—give them a listen!
