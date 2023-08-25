Adult Bible study, Rock Stars, and middle school youth meet on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Middle school and high school youth Bible study is held on Sundays at 6 p.m.
The church budget year begins October 1st. Please get any budget requests to Jo Carole Ellis by September 10th.
Operation Christmas Child shoebox collections have begun. Items to donate for August are crayons, colored pencils, markers, notebooks, pencil sharpeners, pencils, and flip flops/shoes.
The monthly men’s breakfast will be held on September 2nd at 8 a.m.
The Kentucky Baptist Convention is hosting “EQUIP” training workshops for church ministry in Winchester on Thursday evening, Sept. 7th. Contact Jeremy Warren for more information.
Please use the following link to make donations through PayPal to the church: paypal.me/MBCofferings.
Our pastor, Jeremy Warren, is producing a podcast called “Revivinary.” It can be found on Spotify, Apple Podcast, iHeart Radio, Audible, Amazon Music, and Google Podcast. There are several great podcasts to choose from—give them a listen!
