Owen County’s 250 miles of road and streets don’t maintain themselves.
Nor does the county’s other infrastructure assets, which includes more than 60 vehicles and equipment, ranging from public transit and heavy equipment to vehicles used by the Owen County Sheriff’s Office and EMS, along with the county’s solid waste transfer station.
To recognize the work that goes into keeping Owen County working, Judge-Executive Stuart Bowling signed a proclamation declaring Sunday, May 21 through Saturday, May 27 Public Works Week in Owen County.
