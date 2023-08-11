Maurice Bowling Middle School is preparing to take the court for its first match in the 2023 volleyball season.
The Lady Rebels are scheduled to host Gallatin County for a home opener on Tuesday, Aug. 22.
MBMS is slated to meet Gallatin County, Carroll County, Eminence, Henry County, Trimble County, Williamstown and Moorman during the 2023 middle school volleyball season.
The Lady Rebels are slated to compete in the NCKC Middle School Volleyball Tournament in September.
The MBMS volleyball team’s 2023 schedule follows.
Maurice Bowling Middle School Volleyball2023 Schedule
Aug. 22 Gallatin County, 6 p.m.
Aug. 23 at Moorman, 5:30 p.m.
Aug. 24 Carroll County, 6 p.m.
Aug. 28 Williamstown, 6 p.m.
Aug. 30 at Eminence, 6 p.m.
Sept. 7 Eminence, TBA
(NCKC Tournament)
Sept. 9 TBA
(NCKC Tournament)
Sept. 11 at Henry County, 6 p.m.
Sept. 12 Trimble County, 5:30 p.m.
Sept. 13 Moorman, 6 p.m.
Sept. 18 at Gallatin County, 6 p.m.
Sept. 19 at Carroll County, 6 p.m.
Sept. 21 at Williamstown, 6 p.m.
Sept. 25 Henry County, 6 p.m.
Sept. 26 at Trimble County, 5:30
