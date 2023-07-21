The Maurice Bowling Middle School cheerleading program is preparing to hold clinics and tryouts.
Cheerleaders from various levels throughout Owen County will be on the sidelines cheering during the 2023-24 schoolyear.
The Maurice Bowling Middle School cheerleading program will hold clinics in the MBMS Multipurpose Room Monday, July 24-Wednesday, July 26. The clinics will be held from 3-6 p.m. each day.
The Maurice Bowling Middle School cheerleading tryouts will be held in the MBMS Multipurpose Room on Thursday, July 27. The tryouts will start at 4 p.m.
All student-athletes must have an updated KHSAA sports physical in order to participate in the clinics and tryouts.
