“Mashed potato grandma” was back in business last week. My daughter and her family were in from California. (I became “mashed potato grandma” when seven year old Aidan was small.) That crowd loves my meatloaf, mashed potatoes and corn.
A few days later, I baked a beef brisket with a sweet glaze, and you guessed it, mashed potatoes. Aidan wanted to bake an apple pie, also. My son-in-law said it was the best apple pie he had ever eaten. I used mostly Golden Delicious apples with a few Gala. Honestly, I did not measure anything and added extra cinnamon.
If you like thin crust pizza, give this receipt (Old English word for recipe) a try. Homemade pizza made it back on our menu recently and it was good. I used Weisenberger bread flour and their all purpose flour. We like a thin crust. For toppings, I added uncured pepperoni, sauteed organic mushrooms, onions and fresh pineapple. Why use uncured meat?
I try to eliminate chemical additives whenever possible. Not only do I seek uncured pepperoni but I also purchase uncured bacon. Uncured means that the meat was not preserved using unnatural or synthetic forms of nitrates or nitrites. The meat is still preserved but does not include synthetic chemicals. It is best to choose foods that are minimally processed without artificial preservatives and chemical additives that may wreak havoc on your health. Cured pepperoni often contains synthetic ingredients used in a chemical brine such as sodium erythorbate which may cause headaches, dizziness and fatigue. Sodium diacetate is a synthetic flavoring that makes the pepperoni tangy and has been linked to mood and attention disorders, allergies and asthma. As stated in a previous article, emulsifiers negatively affect the gut microbiome and can lead to digestive disorders and they are in cured meats. Highly carcinogenic BHA/BHT is present in a lot of processed meats. The human body is not designed to process chemical additives and eventually the added ingredients will overload the liver.
On a positive note, our bodies can handle a small amount of nitrates and nitrites without adverse effects; so enjoy a slice of pepperoni pizza or a lunch meat sandwich on occasion. Eating too much processed meat will eventually lead to health issues. The more you know about the food that you consume, the better choices you can make.
I topped the recent homemade pizza with fresh mozzarella cheese which took more than 5-7 minutes to melt. Next time, I will put the fresh cheese on when I put on the toppings. Since the receipt makes enough dough for two pizzas, there is one in the freezer ready for the next pizza!
Thin Crust Pizza Dough
(makes two crusts)
2 1/2 cups all purpose flour OR 1 1/2 bread flour and 1 cup all purpose flour
1/4 ounce (one package) active dry yeast
1 teaspoon cane sugar OR honey
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 cup warm water ( 100 — 112 degrees)
1 tablespoon olive oil
Mix sugar OR honey with warm water.
Sprinkle yeast on top.
Wait 10 minutes or until it all gets foamy.
Pour foamy water mixture into large bowl.
Add flour, salt, olive oil.
Stir to combine.
Knead dough 6-8 minutes until you have a moderately stiff dough that is smooth and elastic. (Add a bit of flour if necessary).
Cover dough with a cloth or plastic wrap letting it rest for 20-30 minutes.
Lightly grease 12 inch pizza pans or 12x18 jelly roll pans
Divide dough in half.
If not making two pizzas, cover one ball of dough with olive oil and freeze.
Place dough in pizza pan and pat it with your fingers until it stretches over the whole pan making it thicker around the edges.
Baking the Pizza
Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
Bake crust for 5 minutes.
Spread on sauce and toppings.
Bake 10 minutes.
Sprinkle on cheese.
Bake until cheese is melted, 5-7 minutes.
