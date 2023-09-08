1923
Dr. Garnett Obituary
Dr. Everett Garnett was born Dec. 18, 1886, and died Aug. 28, 1923. He was born, reared and received his education in Owenton. He graduated from the Louisville College of Dentistry in 1908 and practiced in Louisville for one year. He then went to Warsaw, where he remained until the early part of the war where he enlisted. At the close of the war he was married to Miss Patty Elston of Shelby County, to whom was born one child.
His body was brought to Owenton for burial Aug. 30; funeral being held at the home of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. R.S. Garrett.
Besides his wife, child, and parents, he leaves one brother, Ollie Garnett.
Youngest Editor
Kenneth B. Small holds the honor of being the youngest editor in the state of Kentucky. He is 21 years old, was born and reared in Carrollton. Like unto his father, he is a gifted writer and newspaper student. Two years ago, Kenneth resigned his position with the Carrollton Democrat to accept a position with its former editor, E.A. Gullion, at that time editor of the Henry County Local.
In two years’ time this young man, who stood at the case in the Democrat office, now fills the editorial chair of the Henry County Local, one of the best known newspapers in the State of Kentucky today.
Personals
Mr. and Mrs. Paul Minch spent Sunday with relatives at Lusby.
Mrs. A.W. Smither has returned from a two weeks’ visit to friends in Carrollton.
M.T Sidebottom of Sweet Owen attended the tobacco meeting here Saturday.
1948Soldier Killed
Pvt. Charles Elmore Bush, son of Noel Bush of Pleasant Home, was killed Saturday night about 11:30 when the car in which he was a passenger plunged over an embankment on the Monterey-Gratz road near the home of Otto Smith. He was nearly 19 years old.
He was accompanied by John D. Wiser and Porter Russell Kelly, also of Pleasant Home, when the driver lost control of the car causing the accident.
Last rites were held at the Mt. Pleasant church Tuesday at 2 p.m. with Rev. Lafayette Walker, a former pastor, in charge. The remains were given a military burial in the Owenton IOOF Cemetery.
Weddings
Now receiving congratulations and the best wishes of their host of friends are Mr. and Mrs. Larry Ray Kelley of Owenton. Their marriage was an event of Aug. 29, the ceremony performed in the afternoon at the Christian Church in Ghent, Kentucky. Rev. W.J. Clarke officiated. The double ring ceremony was used.
Miss Irene Pearl Acree and David William St. Clair, both of Owen county but working in Cincinnati, were married at the home of the officiating minister, Rev. A.T. Arnold Saturday. They will make their home at Hesler.
Canby
Mrs. Beatrice Smith spent last week in Cincinnati visiting Mrs. Ida Claypole and family.
Farmers are busy housing tobacco and most are about through.
Mr. and Mrs. H.E. Colson spent Saturday week with Mr. and Mrs. Roy Fortner at Dry Ridge.
Sweet Owen
Mr. and Mrs. Elwood Snelson and four children of Ludlow, were recent guests of Mr. and Mrs. J.W. Hancock.
Mr. and Mrs. G.C. Thornton entertained recently for Mrs. Kline King and daughter, Anita, Mrs. Jack Breeden, of Dry Ridge and Mr. and Mrs. Ed Thornton of Owenton.
Sanders
Clarence Jenkins, clerk in the Cloverfarm store, is spending this week vacationing.
Bob Garvey and Ray Edens spent Tuesday in Louisville on business.
1973
Buys Interest
Bob Watson, former News-Herald editor, and Luke Keith of London have purchased the Whitley Republican in Williamsburg. The new owners announced control of the county weekly on Thursday.
Watson was employed at the Frankfort State Journal, Cynthiana Democrat, Campbellsville News-Journal, before coming to Owen’s News-Herald in 1970.
After a two-year stay, he assumed editorship of Carrollton News-Democrat until the recent purchase.
Ruled Accidental
County Coroner John Sayle ruled accidental death by falling into the well in the death of Mrs. Eunice Ayres of Lewis Lane Monday week.
Sayle said that all appearances led him to make the ruling, supported by the viewpoint of Deputy Sheriff Ed Giles and others present at the scene.
58th Anniversary
Mrs. Pat Adams, Frankfort, will entertain Sunday with a picnic in honor of the 58th wedding anniversary of Mr. and Mrs. E.M. Raisor, Owenton. The picnic will be held at 12:30 p.m. at Lock No. 3 near Monterey.
1998
Nabbed in Cincy
Three Ohio men have been charged in the death of Owen County resident Jeffery Smith, who was 30 at the time of his death. A couple in Little Rock is also being investigated for possible connections to the death, according to Arkansas State Police.
The night he disappeared, Smith was reportedly taken to one of the suspects’ home where he was shot.
Sparta News
Gregg Swartz and his mother from Covington spent the day Tuesday at his mother’s place in Sparta. They enjoyed coming to the country.
Jimmie Thomas is home from the hospital. He spent a week in St. Elizabeth hospital in Edgewood. He is home and doing pretty well.
Mrs. Austin Stewart is in a Louisville hospital. She fell at home and had to be put in the hospital.
Golden Anniversary
Mr. and Mrs. H.T. Waldrop of Louisville celebrated their 50th anniversary with a reception on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 9, at the fellowship hall at Beuchel Park Baptist Church. The Waldrops are formerly of Long Ridge and were married in Owenton Aug. 6, 1948.
2013
Movie In Owenton?
Greg Frank is doing something he never dreamed he would.
Frank, a Grant County business, is making a movie and looking for some Owen County residents to portray characters in the script he wrote.
The movie, “Liberty’$ Prisoner” is a drama/thriller about a first-time author that runs for U.S. Congress. He is perceived as dangerous and a threat by the government, so he is kidnapped, interrogated, and tortured with “enhanced methods” allowable by current U.S. law.
In Top 10
Marlee Lathrem, 2013 Miss Junior Teen Kentucky United States, a freshman at Owen County High School and the daughter of Brian and Rita Lathrem, had the honor of representing Kentucky at the Miss United States National Pageant in Washington, D.C. the week of July 2-7.
First Victory
The Owen County High School Lady Rebels soccer team only played one game last week and they made the most of it.
Hailey Chappell got two second-half goals to lead the Lady Rebels to their first win of the 2013 season by the final score of 2-0.
