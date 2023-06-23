1923
Baseball
True to prophecy, the game Sunday between the Dixie Ice Cream team of Lexington and the Hardesty gang was a battle royale, the score being 3 to 2 in favor of the visitors.
There has not been a more exciting game this season nor has this city been visited by a more clever team than this one; smiling all thru the game and playing real clean ball was their bobby and the many who witnessed the game were more than pleased and it is hoped that Mgr. Hardesty m ay be fortunate in booking another game with them.
Personals
Mr. Frank Forsee of Frankfort was here last week.
Lucas Ruth of Newport is the guest of his grandmother, Mrs. Rebecca Ruth.
Mr. Fred Honaker is able to be back at his place of business after a few days’ illness.
Mr. and Mrs. H.A. Beverley were in Louisville last week. Mr. Beverley was attending the State Undertakers’ Convention.
Miss Ellen Smoot has returned from Transylvania College. Ellen is one of our bright pupils and her many friends are glad to see her home again.
Miss Tillie Minch is visiting relatives in Cincinnati.
Mrs. Kate Bourne of Chattanooga, Tenn. Is visiting relatives in the county.
Miss Annie Vallandingham and Mrs. C.J. McLear were shopping in Cincinnati this week.
New Columbus
S.H. Wynn and wife called on J.W. Jones and wife Sunday.
Mrs. Susie Wright, Mrs. Sallie Parr and daughter spent Saturday with Mrs. Dora Switzer.
Mrs. Belle Simpson of Owenton is visiting her sister, Mrs. George Ireland.
Little Daisy Edna Wynn is on the sick list.
We regret very much that Rev. Orlie Hale and family are moving from our midst and we hope they will soon return.
1948
Ruby Wedding
One of the loveliest social affairs of the current June bridal month took place Thursday evening at the J.B. Holbrook home on Adams street when Mr. and Mrs. Holbrook were honored on their ruby wedding day, or 40th anniversary, by their daughters, Mrs. R.G. Nixon of Owenton and Mrs. W.G. Starnes of Washington City.
Parents and daughters formed a receiving line about 7:30 o’clock in the spacious hall and welcomed each of the 100 or more guests who called during the evening. The guests were ushered to the dining room where delicious cherry punch was served with individually ice cookies, nuts and mints. The dining table was laid with a cloth of linen and lace and a bowl of red and white carnations formed the centerpiece. The beautiful cut glass wedding presents of 50 years were utilized in the serving and silver candleholders contained ruby red tapers. Other graceful containers held the loveliest of red roses and rosebuds.
Honored guests at the celebration were Mr. Willard Vories of Covington, best man at the Holbrook wedding at the Gibson Hotel in Cincinnati, and Mrs. Vories. The maid of honor 40 years ago was Miss Ethel Holbrook, sister of Mr. Holbrook who is now Mrs. W.B. Lindsey of Tampa, Fla.
Weddings
A wedding of interest to their many friends took place in the home of Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Dawson Friday afternoon, June 4 when their daughter, Barbara Ann became the bride of Carl Foster Gaines, son of Mr. and Mrs. Marion Gaines of South Fork.
Miss Jean Marilyn Coleman, daughter of Mr. Chester Coleman and Robert Charles Hayden, son of Mr. and Mrs. Austin Hayden, Pleasant Home, were united in marriage at the home of the bride at 2:30 Saturday afternoon.
Engagement
Mr. and Mrs. Weston Slaughter of Owenton, Kentucky, announce the engagement of their daughter, Miss Mary Watson Slaughter, to Mr. Freddie Denham, son of Mr. and Mrs. V.P. Denham of McKinney, Kentucky. The wedding will be sometime in the near future.
Horse Euthanized
Vandum Cobb’s team ran away while hitched to a cutting harrow one day last week. One of the horses was so badly injured that it had to be destroyed.
Personals
Mrs. Agnes Harrison had as 6:00 dinner guests: Mrs. Myrtie Connelly, Miss Mary Kenney Shipp and Bro. Greene.
Mr. and Mrs. W.T. Forsee and Misses Katie and Ruth Bryan were Sunday guests of Miss Sue Swindler, Covington.
Mrs. Florian Bray (nee Miss Florence Smith) and baby of Avalon, Va., are visiting relatives here.
1973
Police Raid
Owen County Sheriff Howard Ellis Jr. and Detective Sherman Childers along with State Police raided the home of Willard Frost Sunday. Confiscated in the 10:30 a.m. raid on Hwy. 355 approximately 2.8 miles north of Monterey were large quantities of beer and whiskey.
Mobile Home Burns
A mobile home belonging to Mark Bourne, Thomas Trailer Court, was destroyed by fire early Tuesday evening. Owen firemen, taking both trucks, battles the blaze for about 2 hours. Over 30 volunteer firefighters participated in the effort.
The late model trailer was first observed on fire by Daryl Bond, a near neighbor, as the Bournes were not at home at the time. The cause is yet unknown, but there has been speculation that an electrical fault with the wiring or fuse box may have instigated the mishap.
Retires
Mrs. Faywood Wright, art instructor in Owen Elementary schools for the past five years retired recently, ending a career of teaching for 30 years.
Mrs. Wright, known affectionately to most of her students as “Miss Faywood,” began teaching in 1924 when she graduated from high school. Her first position was at the Agee school at Sweet Owen, the locale in which she was born and raised by the late Claude and Bessie Pryor.
New Rates
Rising overall costs make a slight increase in New-Herald subscription rates necessary. This is the first price raise in more than a year.
Effective July 1, only 15 cents will then be the rate in Owen and adjoining counties, $6.40 in the remainder of Kentucky, $7.40 elsewhere.
About Our Sick
South Fork: Tony Gibson returned home Sunday from St. Joseph hospital, Lexington. Pleasant Home: Austin Haydon entered St. Joseph Hospital Thursday for tests; Poplar Grove: Mrs. Cecyl Maddox was in St. Elizabeth Hospital from Monday until Thursday for tests and treatment. She is feeling much better.
Deeds Recorded
R.H. and Myrtle Link to Howard Jr. and Viola Rose, two tracts of land on Big Twin creek, consideration $75,000.
Nellie Martin, Herman Martin, and Rosezella martin to Dr. John D. Redden four tracts of land near Glencoe on waters of Eagle Creek, 12, 32, 17 and 4 acres, consideration $40,000.
1998
Shooting Accident
A 14-year-old Owen County girl died Friday after an alleged accidental shooting Wednesday evening. A 26-year-old Owen man died Wednesday night in the same accident.
Tracy Wells died shortly after her life support was turned off Friday at the University Hospital in Louisville, where she was taken by helicopter after the 10 p.m. accident.
Merrell Louis Downey, Jr., 26, died about 11:25 p.m. after the shooting, which reportedly involved a 340 magnum rifle.
Births
A son, John Randall, was born to Randy and Kasey Towles March 15. He weighed nine pounds two and a half ounces and was 22 inches long. He joins brothers, Chris and Patrick.
Shane and Kristi Gillispie of Corinth announce the birth of their first child, a son, Roman Shane Gillispie. He was born at 4:20 p.m. April 23, 1998, at St. Luke West in Florence. He weighed four pounds five ounces and was 18 inches long.
Lisa Gabbard-Wilhoite and Greg Wilhoite announced the birth of their daughter, Megan Helen Wilhoite, born June 2, 1998, at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
Accepted
Brian D. McFarland of Owenton has applied to and been accepted into the Lexington Technical Institute’s AOSEET program. McFarland will begin the summer term at the institute, with an anticipated graduation date of Dec. 17, 1999.
Intern
Allyson Cox of Frankfort has been selected as an intern through the Washington Center working for the Coalition Against Domestic Violence. Cox is an upcoming senior at Morehead State University, majoring in government and English with a minor in philosophy. She has a 3.9 GPA and is a pre-law student and a member of the Chi Omega sorority.
2013
Farm Renovation
The Owen County Board of Education agreed to proceed and instruct Ross Turrant Architects to create a plan for the demolition on the school farm.
“The first step is obviously cleaning it up,” Owen County School District Superintendent Rob Stafford said.
The demolition of the farm, located behind the new middle school, would include nine buildings on the property. The black equipment shed and metal building on the eastern side of the house would be left intact.
Obituary
Dr. Oscar Abbott “O.A.” Cull, 90, of Owenton passed away Sunday, June 16, 2013 at the Horizons Medical Center. Three generations of Owen countians may remember Cull as the man who brought them into the world, cared for them, and built a bond of friendship, respect, and appreciation as a forever friend to the of his community.
Burial will be in the Owenton Cemetery.
Reunion
The Owen County High School 1959, 1960, and 1961 classes will hold a reunion June 22 at Ronnie and Linda Wainscott’s farm at Corinth. A special invitation is extended to all classmates for the reunion.
Centennial Celebration
Members of Cedar Hill Baptist traveled to Springfield to commemorate Owen County teacher, Willa Smith’s 100th birthday.
