Paint Mailboxes
The Postmaster General recommends that all rural mail boxes be painted by the patrons. It is the purpose of the department to improve the appearance of the rural mail boxes throughout the country, so that they may be a credit to the postal service, but to the community through which the rural route runs.
Fullilove-Evans
The marriage of Miss Churchill Fullilove and Mr. Laurence Evans which occurred April 23 was announced this past Thursday.
The news came as a surprise to Miss Fullilove’s many friends here. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. F. Fullilove of this city. She is pretty and attractive and an accomplished musician. The groom is a Ford salesman in Louisville.
Tobacco Plants Scarce
There is a general complaint of scarcity of tobacco plants in this and other counties of the state. The continued cold weather has furnished a fine opportunity for insects to work on the young plants and they have taken full advantage of the chance.
Many beds have suffered seriously from the drought, millions of plants perishing in this way. However, we do not think the situation serious because there is usually a complaint about this time and as a general rule, plants are plentiful.
Cedar Hill
Mr. Henry Morrow celebrated his 78th birthday Friday. Those present were: Mr. and Mrs. Hugh Morrow and family, Mrs. Fred Furnish and children, Mr. and Mrs. John Sayle, Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Smoot and family and Mr. M.H. Bourne.
Little A.T. Morrow has been sick for several days.
Mr. and Mrs. Clayton Dunevant and daughter spent Saturday night and Sunday with their Preston, at Kenney.
Mr. and Mrs. Florian Lock went to Louisville Monday returning Tuesday.
James Taylor
Mr. James Taylor died at his home on Perry Street last Thursday. He had been in ill health for some time and for the past two months was confined to his bed. His wife, Mrs. June Taylor, died about three months ago and her husband, already in bad health, seemed unable to survive her loss.
Personal
Mrs. Joe Kenney, who has been ill for some time, is improving.
Mrs. P.H. Hicks of Chicago is visiting her mother, Mrs. Lyda McGibney.
Mrs. R.C. Ford and Miss Fanny Ford shopped in Cincinnati several days last week.
Honors
Mr. Woodford Davis, son of Mr. Lewis Davis of the 1923 Class of Owenton High School, who won first prize in a preliminary oratorical contest here a month ago, also won first honors in a contest at Walton two weeks ago in which 30 schools were represented.
1948
Plane Crashes
An Army P-47 fighter plane, which waws returning in formation from Camp Campbell maneuvers, crashed near Harmony Monday morning, but the pilot parachuted to safety, according to Frankfort dispatches. The plane crashed on the farm of Jesse Brammell but the pilot, First Lieut. Elliott H. Blue, landed some three miles away on the farm of Everett Hall between Elmville and Stamping Ground. He sustained a fractured leg and was taken to Fort Knox.
The plane was seen falling by Carl Lemming, an instructor for Karsner Air Field, near Monterey, who was up at the time. He circled the plane as did one from the formation and Lemmings returned to his base. Lemming did not see the pilot, who was found by a Stamping Ground boy. Many people witnessed the pilot bail out when the plane caught fire in the air. It burned brightly and fiercely for only a short time after its fall, it is reported.
Softball Season
After being delayed one night because of bad weather, the Owen County Softball league started Wednesday of last week.
Marriage
Miss Margaret Ruth Sanders, 23, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J.R. Sanders, of Sparta, and Mr. William Howard Smith, 25, son of Mr. and Mrs. Clyde W. Smith of Greenville, were married Saturday evening at 6:15 in the William Howard Taft Chapel in Cincinnati, in a very impressive double ring ceremony.
Mrs. Smith is a graduate of Baptist School of Nursing in Louisville and is now a surgical nurse in Christ Hospital in Cincinnati.
Mr. Smith is a graduate of Bryant & Stratton Business College, Louisville, and is now an accountant for a Cincinnati firm.
Personals
Mrs. Molly Minch is at home again after an illness of several weeks at the home of her daughter, Miss Gladys Minch, in Cincinnati.
Ida Lillard has returned to her home here.
Chester Munson and Guy Hammond, Cincinnati, spent Mother’s Day with their mother here.
New
Mrs. Sylvia Hancock spent Sunday night and Monday with her children in Louisville.
Mr. and Mrs. Alva Poe and children spent Mother’s Day with her sister.
1973
Congleton New Bank Head
S. Jay Congleton, 30, executive vice president, was elected Thursday as president, director and trust officer of the First Farmers Bank and Trust company, Owenton. He replaced James D. Roland, 34, who assumed the presidency of the Bank of Williamsburg in the southern part of the state Friday. Both banks are members of the Kentucky Group of banks.
Teenage Girl Killed
Thirteen-year-old Catherine Whitson of Needmore was struck and killed by a pickup truck in a hit and run incident Saturday. Dry Ridge troopers reported that the young lady, her sister Sandra, 14, and a family friend were walking on the wrong side. Cathy had apparently been walking behind the others.
State police reported that Larry J. Hearn of Kiefer Road, Holbrook, had been arrested Saturday on a charge of involuntary manslaughter.
Dies in Fire
An 11-year-old girl suffocated as result of a fire which destroyed her two-story frame home on Owenton Road between Swallowfield and Owen County line Sunday. Her father suffered second degree burns but was only able to rescue her brother. Paula Rose, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Lewis Baker, was pronounced by Franklin coroner, Mike Harrod.
Marriage Licenses
Marriage licenses issued by Clerk Harold Hughes in April: Ronald Gene Clifton, trucker, Owenton R-1, and Brenda Fay Wright, Corinth, R-2; Johnny Lynn Ballard, factory employee and Shirley Louise Smith, both Owenton R-3; Archie Stevens, real estate salesman, Ft. Mitchell and Marsha Alcorn, Latonia; Ricky Wayne Bourne, laborer, Owenton R-4 and Patricia Bourne, Owenton.
Births
A son, Casey Brandon, born April 23 at Sat. Joseph Hospital, Lexington, to Mickey and Jerry Jones, South Fork.
A daughter, Christy Layne, born May 3 at King’s Daughters’ hospital, Frankfort, to Howard Gayle and Patsy Wiser.
About Our Sick
Owenton: Bird Bond returned home Sunday from St. Joseph hospital, Lexington. Canby: Timmy York has been sick for a week in the hospital part time but is a lot better now. Long Ridge: Harry Waldrop has been suffering from back trouble; Mrs. Geneva Orr has a back ailment suffered while trying to crank her lawnmower.
1998
Principal Resigns
Owen County High School’s site-based decision-making council will be looking for a new principal this summer. Current principal Jerry Owens has tendered his resignation, effective June 19.
Owens said he has enjoyed his time in Owen County but “philosophical differences” between he and Owen County Superintendent Brady Link are behind his decision to leave the school system.
Supports Monterey Levee
The crowd stood Tuesday night at the Monterey firehouse in a show of support for a levee in Monterey. The Army Corps of Engineers is studying the feasibility of a levee and drafting a design. The study is made possible by a $25,000 grant the city received last year from the Energy and Water Appropriations Bill.
Monterey
Jarl Lee and Dorothy Harris went to Indiana last Tuesday to spend the day with Freddie and Pearl Gaines.
I am told that Frankie Fitzgerald is in Louisville’s Jewish Hospital where he had triple bypass surgery.
We extend sincere sympathy to all the family of Sandra Sue Frazier.
Wainscott Earns Nursing Degree
Nancy Wainscott will graduate from Midway College May 16 with an associate degree in nursing. Wainscott’s husband, Mark, and their children, Joshua, Michael, Matthew, and Brittany, invited family and friends to attend the ceremony.
2013
City Limits Grow
A final reading on five ordinances that will annex several roads into the City of Owenton was given May 8 and unanimously approved by the Owenton City Council.
The annexation will include from the existing city-limit boundaries for a distance of .810 miles to Hwy. 3095, also known as Ellis Highway; from the existing city-limit boundaries for a distance of 1.2 miles to the properties of Cornelius Mann on the east side and Tim Cobb on the west side; form the existing city-limit boundaries for a distance of 1.844 miles to the end of the school properties on the north side and Danny and Judy Jacobs on the south side; from the existing city-limit boundaries for a distance of .375 miles to the end of Ronnie Jones’ property on the north side and from the existing city-limit boundaries for a distance of .912 miles to Hwy. 227 and the property of Garroll and Becky Shryock on the west side and Danny Jacobs on the east side. Only the roads will be annexed from sidewalk to sidewalk.
Named Kentucky Colonel
Edward A. Webster of Owenton has been commissioned a Kentucky Colonel by Gov. Steve Beshear on March 5, 2013. It is the highest award given by the commonwealth of Kentucky. Edward is the son of Roy and Brenda Webster of Owenton; the grandson of Catherine and the late Walter Webster of Owenton and the late Robert and Mildred Furnish of Ghent.
Twins
Jarrod and Stacy Lilly are happy to announce the birth of their twin boys, Clayton Michael Lilly and Kirkton Charles Lilly, born March 8, 2013, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati.
