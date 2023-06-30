1923Bids
Sealed bids will be received by the Owen County Board of education on July 14, 1923 for the erection of three one-room school houses as follows: Candy, East Eagle (Henderson) and New Columbus. Bids for the old buildings will also be received. The board reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
Wedding
A quiet but pretty home wedding took place here Wednesday at the home of Mr. T.T. Vallandingham on Adams St. when Mr. Vallandingham’s younger daughter, Miss Anne Clifton Vallandingham because the bride of Mr. John McDanell Hayes. The marriage took place at high noon and Dr. J.W. Thompson of Georgetown officiated, using the ring ceremony. The bride’s sister, Mrs. J.B. Robertson of Kansas City, Mo. Played the wedding march and the ceremony was performed in the parlor, which was tastefully decorated.
Immediately after the marriage, Mr. and Mrs. Hayes left for a short wedding trip. The bride is one of Owenton’s choicest young women, beautiful, brilliant and accomplished and the groom, who is the son of Mr. and Mrs. John Hayes of Long Ridge, is liked by all who know him. He is not only popular but possesses many noble traits of character.
Circuit Court
The June term of the Owen Circuit Court convened Monday with Hon. John J. Howe representing the Commonwealth and Judge Gaines presiding. The grand jurors are: R.J. Walker, W.R. Garnett, Kelley Thompson, M.W. Judy, J.S. Crume, M.J. Marston, A.N. Connelly, Albert Hensley, W.H. Ransdell, S.W. Smith, R.A. Johnson, Elijah Cobb, R.J. Walker, foreman.
Personal
Miss Annie Margaret Arnold, who has a stenographic position in Detroit, arrived last week for a visit to her parents, Mr. and Mrs. W.E. Arnold and family.
Mrs. E.S. Gibson attended the Republican Convention at Lexington Tuesday.
Merrie B. Holbrook, who has been quite sick, is much improved.
Among those from out of town who attended the funeral of Mr. George Ford were: Mr. Roger Bourne and family of Indianapolis, Mr. and Mrs. John Turner and Mote Clark of Georgetown, and Hugh Clark of Cincinnati.
1948
Baseball
Owenton’s new baseball team is composed of good players, although its roster has not been completed. In the two games played, Owenton has lost. Sunday’s game, played on neutral ground at Carrollton, resulted in a defeat for Owenton from the fast-stepping Port Royal team. Score 9-8.
Owenton is a member of the newly organized Ohio Valley Semi-Pro League and games are scheduled through Aug. 15. Owenton players are: H.N. Goldsberry, manager and pitcher, Jimmy Landram 1b, Charles Grugin cf, Jimmy Lynn pitcher, Charlie Lusby catcher, Theodore Pate shortstop, Katen Bibb pitcher, Jackie Marston left field, Junior Ellis 3b, G.R. Tanner 2b, J.W. Smith right field, and Carl B. Judy, utility infielder. Three more players are eligible to complete the roster.
So far Manager Goldsberry states that he has not been able to obtain a playing field near Owenton.
Mrs. Leonard Ballard was delightfully surprised at her Needmore home with a surprise birthday dinner Sunday, June 13. A bountiful dinner was spread at the noon hour. It consisted of fried chicken, ham, salads and cakes. Mrs. Ballard received many nice gifts.
Swope
Mr. and Mrs. Bill Taylor and son, W.G., spent Sunday with Mr. and Mrs. Tommy Gaines and family at Worthville. Other Sunday visitors were Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth O’Banion and sons with Mr. and Mrs. Roy Watts of Falmouth. Mr. and Mrs. Clifford Jones and son, Jackie, with T.J. Turner in Owenton.
New Columbus
This community extends its deepest sympathy to Mrs. Agee Hunter in the death of her father, Mr. Hampton, who died at Stanton last week.
There is a depleted supply of tobacco plants in this community and many farmers have been buying them in neighboring counties.
Miss Lola Dempsey has resumed her work as telephone operator at Williamstown after having spent last week here with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Evan Dempsey.
Long Ridge
Jim Juett is able to be out again after a few days’ illness.
Mrs. Rufus Martin is ill with a kidney ailment; Mrs. Maggie Turner is with her.
Personals
Dr. and Mrs. Roscoe Stamper have returned to Owenton for the summer. Since leaving last fall he has visited in Florida and Texas and spent the winter months at his home in California.
H.T. Riley is back at his place in the Peoples Bank & Trust Company after an illness of several weeks.
A.T. Morgan, who is taking a training course at Elgin, Illinois, spent the weekend here with Mrs. Morgan and other relatives.
Marvin DeBell spent Monday in Louisville on business.
1973Deputy Appointed
Horace “Doug” West, 30, was appointed Deputy Marshal of Monterey in special session of that town’s City council Friday. West, serving with Marshal James Malone Bibb, has the authority to enforce all ordinances within Monterey city limits.
West, who is employed in Frankfort, lives in the middle of town and was contacted by the council in regard to taking action on the problems of law and order.
The city of Monterey will be strictly enforcing its 11 p.m. curfew for youths under 18 who are not accompanied by an adult. They will be asked to go home or cited into court.
Youth Killed
William Michael, son of Mitchell and Edith Gabbard, was killed instantly as his motorcycle collided head on with a pickup truck Wednesday on Eagle Hill Road. Clyde Walter Phillips, 46, of the Poplar Grove area and a neighbor of Gabbard’s, met the teenager in a curve on the narrow road around 4:40 p.m.
A passenger on the motorcycle, Roger Dale Jones, 15, had survived the incident but was taken by ambulance to St. Elizabeth hospital in Covington in critical condition. Suffering from a fractured leg and head injuries, he remains in intensive care. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Erlin Jones, also of that area.
Radio Stolen
State Trooper Ray Raisor reported Monday that a two-way radio, valued at $150, had been stolen from an auto belonging to Willis Russell of Owenton.
The car had been left in the alley behind Uptown Ashland as the owner went to test drive another auto at 10:10 that morning. Returning approximately 25 minutes later, he discovered the radio missing.
Injured in Fall
Mrs. Nannie True, 93, Owenton, fell in her kitchen, Sunday, about 10:30 a.m. and fractured a bone on the lower part of her back. She was taken to Central Baptist hospital, Lexington, where she will be fitted with a brace.
Peggy Judy, Owenton, underwent surgery Monday at Central Baptist hospital, Lexington, for a badly broken ankle suffered in a fall Sunday in her yard.
Promoted
David Rice, formerly of Lusby’s Mill, has been promoted from manager of a Goodyear Service store to Assistant District manager in Buffalo, New York. The son of Mr. and Mrs. James H. Rice, Frankfort, formerly of Owenton, he began his new duties Monday. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. W.P. Jones, Owenton.
1998Bed & Breakfast
Family members coming in for a reunion or a big wedding? Need an extra bedroom but don’t have time to build one before the big day?
The answer could be just around the corner at the Towles Townhouse Inn. Kasey Towles, owner of Kasey’s Corner, has reopened the third-floor suite, hoping to offer area residents another option.
“We had a lot of people who came in to visit family and decided to stay here,” she said. “If someone was having a wedding or a family reunion, some of their guests would stay in the inn.”
She added the visiting evangelists, business associates and contractors had also used the suite in the past.
The inn closed down, however, when the Towles family needed additional space. They expanded their second-floor home into the third floor, utilizing the rooms that had formerly been used for the inn.
Last winter, however, they purchased the building next door to Kasey’s, which formerly housed the Clothing Center.
Mussel Shoals News
LeVonnie Cornett won a trip to Tennessee, so she and Kathy Holbert left Saturday morning.
Bonnie Stouder had a birthday June 19. She has celebrated for three days. Happy birthday, Bonnie.
Old Monterey Road News
Donny and Patty and many farmers are having a hard time trying to keep their tobacco plants healthy while waiting for the rains to stop.
Rodney, Tracey and Brittany are vacationing in the Smokeys with Rod’s parents, David and Doris Stidham. Brittany had pinkeye but is better now. Ron and Charlotte Young have their plumbing in, and water comes out of the faucets! We’re waiting for them to move in.
Marvin, Patty and I went to Indian Lake at Batesville, Ind. For the wedding of Jamie Shutte and Scott Brandenburg. Jamie is Marvin’s cousin.
Carol Pennington is back at work at the Owenton hospital after surgery. Welcome back!
Birth
Jeremy and Megan Herrington of Jonesville are pleased to announce the birth of their second child, Austin Thomas Herrington, born at 5:09 p.m. on Feb. 21, 1998, at St. Luke West. He weighed six pounds and was 19 inches long.
50th Anniversary
Ida Ware, Mary E. Jones of Owenton and Lummia Anderson of New Liberty, attended the 50th wedding anniversary of Owen Counties Florian Jr. Meeks and his wife, Eloise Meeks. The June 20 celebration was held at the Galt House Hotel in Louisville.
2013
Sign Returned
The mystery behind who took the old Dairy Queen from the ground of Casa Mexican restaurant has been solved.
According to Owenton Police Officer Gary Alcorn, the taking of the sign was a matter of miscommunication between a member of the restaurant staff and the owner.
Alcorn said a man asked an employee of the restaurant if he could take the sign. The employee didn’t realize the sign may have had any value and said the man could have it. The sign was returned and no charges will be filed, Alcorn said. “It was all a big misunderstanding.”
50th Anniversary
Family and friends are invited to a 50th wedding anniversary celebration honoring Roy Clark and Nila Marksberry on July 6 at the Dallasburg Baptist Church. Roy and Nila were married Feb. 2, 1963, at Dallasburg.
Special Recognition
The National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association recently announced Owen County High School Athletic Director T.J. Wesselman has been recognized by NIAAA as a certified athletic administrator.
To earn this distinction, Wesselman demonstrated the highest level of knowledge and expertise in the field of interscholastic athletic administration.
All Star
Owen County’s Jarrod Ball was recently selected to play in the Kentucky High School Coaches Association East/West All Star Game. Ball, who just wrapped up his junior year with the Rebels, was selected by the Eight Region coaches to represent the West team. The squad was made up from players from the Region 1 through 8.
Ball said just being named to the team was a special feeling. “It was a huge honor being selected to represent the Eighth Region in this event,” Ball said.
