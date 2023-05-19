1923
Graduating Class
The graduating class of the Owenton High School is one to be admired and one of which Owenton and Owen county may well feel proud. They are as follows: Helen Curtis, Violette, Tolbert, Eura Thornton, Hazel Hutton, Margaret Cubbage, Mary Elizabeth Marston, Mary Kenney Shipp, Mary Dickerson, Sue Katherine Doty, Sparksie Bramblett, Phyllis Ingram, George W. Redding, Lawrence Teal Doty, Woodford Davis, George William Forsee and Albert Reese.
George Redding is valedictorian and Helen Curtis is salutatorian. At least half of these young men and women had their early training in the rural districts and we must not forget the country school as yet important.
Miss Eura Thornton is only 16 years of age, being one of the youngest graduates of which we have knowledge and spent her early school days at the Agee school near Sweet Owen and that vicinity may well feel proud that some of Owen county’s best talent hails from their district.
Jenkins
Miss Allie Jenkins, age 15, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Perryman Jenkins, died at her home near Sweet Owen Saturday after a lingering illness. Funeral services were conducted at the Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church and interment was in the Owenton Cemetery.
Personal
Mrs. Mona Williams, Miss Lucile Williams and Mr. Henry Thurman Williams of Cincinnati are visiting relatives in and near Owenton.
Mrs. Lytle McHatton, who has been with her mother, Mrs. J.E. Kenney, for several days, returned to her home at Connersville, Ind. Yesterday.
Miss Marcia Giles of Norwood is visiting Mrs. Will Minish of Grate and other relatives in the county.
Cedar Hill
Mr. and Mrs. Hugh Morrow and children spent Saturday and Sunday with Pryor Orr and family.
Margaret Mills spent Monday with Mrs. Bell Mills.
We are glad to report Mr. James Clark improving.
1948
New Police Chief
Prior Martin, a native of near Lockport in Henry county, for the past year chief of police of the town of Eminence, was elected to the same position in the town of Owenton at a call meet of the city council here the night of May 12. The meeting was presided over by the mayor, John Thomas, and the vote on Martin was unanimous.
Martin replaces Chief J.T. Garvey who is to end his services on June 1. Garvey, except when on call or employed with the heavier-than-usual week end work, has been a day time employee here, whereas the new chief will remain on duty from 5 p.m. until approximately 3 a.m. of the following day/
New chief Martin, tall and robust, looks the part, and carried a plus 250 pounds avoirdupois, while he displays a ready smile and genial disposition which pay dividends in any capacity.
Death
Horace Estes, 82, a widely known citizen of Owen county, succumbed to the infirmities of age and an illness of paralysis of ten years’ duration early Friday week at the King’s Daughters hospital, Frankfort. He was a patient there eight days while surrounded by most of his devoted family who had cared for him during the years since he was stricken and unable to converse well.
Glencoe
Six local citizens have been bitten by dogs with rabies and are now taking the hydrophobia serum.
Sympathy is extended Mrs. Lue Boaz in the death of her brother, Mr. Price.
Howard and Fred Lions are repairing buildings on their farm occupied by the Cecil Stewart family.
Breck
Donald Scott has gone to Newport to spend the summer with his father, Charles Scott.
Mrs. Jimmie C. Rice of New Liberty spent last week with her son, James.
Jonesville
Mrs. Forest Taylor spent a couple of days last week at Georgetown with her son, Wendell, a college student there.
The Slab Lick school closed May 11 with a nice program, enjoyed by many patrons and friends.
Mrs. S.H. Satterwhite spent the past week at Rushville, Ind. With Mr. and Mrs. Albert Turke.
Minister Accepts Call
Rev. Louis L. Day of Owenton, has accepted a call as full time pastor of the Rising Sun Baptist church, Rising Sun, Ind. His duties began Sunday, May 9.
1973
Teachers Rehired
In extended school board session Wednesday, personnel matters were discussed with a total of 64 instructors rehired for the 1973-74 school year. All administrators were retained with the exception of Principal G. Edward Carroll who had previously resigned. The matter of the retiring of coaches Cecil Todd and Roy Cochran had not been decided at press time.
Two teachers will retired at the end of this school year. They are Mrs. Anna Mae Johnson of Beechwood and Mrs. Gladys Bradford of Pleasant Home.
OCMH Reduces Patients
Hospital Administrator Joe Jenkins reports that a total of 26 patients have been relocated on the old side of the facility. Several persons have also been sent home who were thought to be progressing satisfactorily. The main reason cited by Jenkins was that Head Physician Maurice Bowling has not been well recently and is in the process of reducing his patient load.
Dies Suddenly
Mrs. Inez Snelson Chandler, 65, Owenton, wife of Clayton Chandler, Owenton barber, died suddenly at 9 p.m. Sunday at her home.
About Our Sick
Owenton: Mayro Hayden entered St. Joseph hospital, Lexington, Sunday suffering from a collapsed lung. Mrs. Asa Dews was transferred from Central Baptist hospital to OCMH Saturday. She is recovering from a broken arm and fractured hip.
Louisville: Mrs. B.M. Lowdenback had her tonsils removed Monday at St. Anthony hospital.
New Liberty: Mrs. Margaret Cammack will enter Booth hospital Covington this week for tests. Greg Veazy entered Kentucky Baptist Hospital, Louisville, Wednesday for ear surgery.
Beechwood
Mrs. Thurman B. Prather spent Saturday night with his mother and Bill. He had Kathleen have moved to their beautiful new home they bought last week. Thurman B. has been made foreman for the company he is working for.
Mr. and Mrs. Gene Ray Clifton visited his mother, Mrs. Mary Lee Clifton from Wednesday until Sunday. Her grandson, Barry, visited her over the weekend.
1998
Outstanding Student
Brent Roberts, son of Allen and Teressa Roberts of New Liberty, has been selected as the Outstanding Student of the Month of March at the Carroll County Vocational School. Roberts is a senior at Owen County High School.
Scholarship
Alyssa Inman, daughter of melissa DeVore of Owenton and Brett Inman of Lexington, was recently awarded a full presidential scholarship to Kentucky State University, based on her outstanding achievement and leadership qualities. Earlier this year, Inman was also the recipient of the Kentucky All “A” Classic scholarship. She plans to major in family and consumer science education.
Engagement
Mr. and Mrs. Joseph E. Ritchie of Bardstown would like to announce the engagement of their daughter, Cynthia Lee, to Russell Duane Hensley, son of Mr. and Mrs. Hershell Hensley of Owenton. The wedding is scheduled for May 23 at St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral in Bardstown, KY.
Mussel Shoals Baptist Church
We had a wonderful worship service on Sunday with many in attendance. There were many praises, especially for the mothers and grandmothers and several prayer requests. I asked a special prayer for the children in the church. They are truly a blessing. The children potted flowers during Sunday school and gave them to the mothers in the church during announcements.
Deaths
Sandra Sue Frazier 49, Dorothy Mason Davis 67, Louis “Goose” Greenup 89, Marguerite Lusby 89, and George L. Suter 82.
2013
Nets Drugs
After a major success last month with Owen County’s first prescription drug off, the Owenton Police Department plans on continuing the program.
The drop off box is part of an effort to raise the community’s awareness of the drug problem within the county. Last month the box brought in over 30 pounds of prescription medication.
Benefits to Cost County More
Uncertainty over new federal healthcare regulations has Owen County public employees facing a possible 10 to 30% increase in the cost of benefits. The Owen County Fiscal Court approved its 2013-14 budget at a May 14 meeting.
“For six months of the 2013-14 fiscal year, we will have different insurance, Carolyn Keith, Owen County Judge executive said. We’re looking at a possible 10 to 30% increase because health insurance companies do not know how to place bids to the Affordable Care Act.”
Trammel Sets Record
Owen County has a new state champion. Members of the Owen County track teams heraded for Louisville early Saturday morning to take part in the KHSAA Class A State Track Meet.
Owen County High School senior captured the title in the 200 meter dash in a time of 21.92 seconds.
Church News
Monterey Baptist
The church-wide clean up days have been put on hold. Instead, we will concentrate on getting the parsonage ready for the Warrens to move in.
This past Sunday, we had the honor of recognizing the members of our church who are 2013 graduates. Graduating from high school are Mariah Derringer, Adam Hazlett, Keegan Johnson, Joanna Lay and Kendall McDonald. Graduating from college was Eden Fisher.
Salem Baptist
Happy birthday to David Stewart.
The Gallin Boys blessed us with song and praise.
Pleasant Ridge Baptist
The annual fish fry is June 8. Relay for Life is June 14-15. Luminaries can be purchased from Lisa Stedham or Karen Wotier.
