1923
Baseball
The ball game between our boys and the Carrollton team was exciting and hard contested from start to finish, the score being 3 to 0 in favor of our boys.
It is not often that the strong Carrollton team returns to the waters edge without a few runs for their credit, but Wilhoite, who was hurling for our home team, had them guessing and allowed them only one hit.
4 Day Delivery
The Creamery Companies buying cream in Owen County have adopted the four day plan of grading cream. This plan simplifies the grading of cream as all cream free from foreign flavors and odors will be graded and paid for as premium cream when sold within the four-day limit.
Personal
Miss Katie Bryan is one of the teachers in the Warsaw Summer School which opened last Monday. She will conduct a demonstration class in Primary Work.
Mrs. T.O. Hill, who has been ill, is improving.
Miss Patsy Estes spent Tuesday and Wednesday in Lexington.
Dr. Agee, wife, and sons, Byron and John Mason, of Revenna, and James E. Agee of Shelbyville, spent several days last week with Mr. and Mrs. Paul Agee.
Mr. W.A. Stamper, a prosperous farmer of Dillsboro, Ind. Was a pleasant caller at this office Saturday and he wants the News-Herald.
Moxley
Marie Morgan is with her mother, Mrs. Carden, who has been ill for some time.
Nellie Mae Fitzgerald spent Sunday with Laren Herron.
Rev. Cooper filled his regular appointment here Saturday and Sunday.
1948
School Closes for Year
Owenton High School closed its 40th year with graduation exercises Monday night. On Sunday night, Rev. George Redding delivered the Baccalaureate sermon and on the preceding Friday night members of the class presented “The Open Road.”
Dr. Thomas D. Clark, head of the University of Kentucky Department of History was the speaker of the evening. Choosing as his subject, “Twentieth Century Frontier” stated that the world had been undergoing a revolution for centuries.
Class valedictorian was Joyce Dell Smoot.
Seniors Entertained
Mrs. Luther Steger and Mrs. Orville Stewart entertained with a buffet luncheon for the New Liberty Seniors on Thursday night last week at the home of Mrs. Steger. The house was beautifully decorated with flowers using red and white (the class colors) as the color scheme.
Present were: Alma Stewart, Mary Will O’Banion, Rosemary Hawkins, Elizabeth A. Craigmyle, Mary E. Baldwin, Sue Denny, Zelma Roberts, Lou Ree Hamilton, Phyllis Seay, Emily Baker, Margaret Shelton, Nannie Lynn, Christine Stewart, Ruby Fortner, Geneva Skirvin, Dorothy Stewart, Carolyn Steger, Gene Cobb, Charlie Butcher, Charles Vance, Charles Mefford, Robert Hamilton and Paul Denney, Jr.
Personals
Mr. and Mrs. M.T. Sidebottom returned from a visit of several days with Mr. and Mrs. John M. Houchens and family of Louisville. The Houchens accompanied them home.
Rev. A.T. Arnold was called to Covington Friday on account of the death of a relative, Tom Foster.
Mrs. John D. Manuel and mother, Mrs. Mayme Chandler of St. Matthews attended graduation exercises here.
1973
Smither Chosen
Maurice Smither, son of Mr. and Mrs. Maurice J. Smither, Owenton, has been selected to represent OCHS at Bluegrass Boys State to be held at Eastern Kentucky University this week.
Bluegrass Boys’ State is a youth leadership program of study, participation and serious involvement in government studies, sponsored nationally by the American Legion.
Marriage licenses: Albert Colins, Kroger employee, Stamping Ground, and Dorothy Louise Combs, Owenton, R-2; Johnson Walker Packett, retired, and Lydia Snell, both of Glencoe R-1; Gary Allen Smoot, O’Nan Transportation, and Anna Mae Cook, both of Owenton; Thurman Kincaid, retired, Owenton R-4, and Virgie Phillips, Covington; Charles D. Stivers, grocer and car salesman, and Freda Good, both of Rising Sun, Ind.
Homes Damaged
Mobile homes at Thomas Trailer court were damaged and overturned in sudden high winds which struck Monday afternoon. Three trees along Hwy. 22 about a half mile from Owenton also broke.
Poplar Grove
Memorial Day guest of Mr. and Mrs. O.B. Coates were Mr. and Mrs. Leroy Coates, Covington, and Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Coates, Dayton and on Monday, Mr. and Mrs. Ed Ridenour of Lexington.
Vincent Johnson visited Mr. and Mrs. Joe Riley recently.
Mrs. Bill Lee and Mrs. Don Black and Rodney are visiting Mrs. Lee’s mother and sister at Seven Miles, Ohio this week.
Escape
While fishing on twin creek last week, Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Perkins escaped a near fatal accident. As the couple were having leaving by stepping onto the side of their boat, it turned over on top of both of them. Jay Suter, who was passing by, saw what happened, ran to the rescue and helped the couple ashore.
1998
Filled With Art
At the ages of 83 and 80, most people have settled down to quiet days of relaxation. Their homes are paid off, the children have moved out and all they want to do is sit back and enjoy the peace.
But for A.T. and Eileen Morgan, married 61 years with no children, relaxation means using your time to the fullest. “I just try to live every day like there’s no tomorrow,” A.T. said. “You can’t live in the past and you can’t live in the future. I believe my life here is heaven and I’ not going to waste a minute of it.”
A.T., who painted his first picture eight years after retiring, has close to 500 completed paintings to his name. Eileen is also an artist. Her calling is rug hooking. She first discovered American Home magazine. She is now certified to teach, but said she never intended to teach in the first place.
Fall Short
The Galaxy girls went to Woodford County for the district soccer games over the weekend. They came up just short of receiving a berth in the state tournament.
Obituaries
Paul “Poppy” Stafford, 63, of Owenton, KY died May 19, 1998, at Owen County Memorial Hospital. Laureal “Sam” Wainscott, 75, of Erlanger, KY, died May 21, 1998, at St. Luke Hospital West in Florence, KY. Doris Cammack, 66, of Gold’s Valley Rd., in Owen County, died June 1, 1998, at Owen County Memorial Hospital. Millard Harris Parr, 78, of Corinth, KY, died May 27, 1998, at his residence. Edward “Jack” Hunter, 83, of Corinth, KY, died May 22, 1998 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Williamstown, KY.
St. Edward Catholic Church
We will resume our church dinners Saturday, June 13. A paper will be in back of the church so we can sign up for what we’ll bring. We have two weeks to decide and sign.
Congratulations to our paris graduates: Chris Lehmkuhl, Robbie Rollins, Kelly O’Banion and Shane Moeves. It was a beautiful ceremony, which we attended. Our granddaughter, Sherri Racki, also graduated. Robbie Rollins did his mother, Pat, real proud playing in the band. We can be very proud of our young people.
Faith Baptist Church
Brother Jerry brought a message at the Owen County hospital Sunday afternoon. He used Psalm 40 for his text. Several church members went and enjoyed the services.
The congregation of Faith Baptist Church thanks the Lord for all his blessings. Brother Jerry brought messages Sunday, using Romans 12 as his text in the morning and Romans 9 in the evening.
2013
Thirty-two contestants representing local scholarship pageants from across the state will be vying for the title of Miss Kentucky 2013 and this year, one of the semi-finalists will be determined by the public, rather than the panel of judges.
Dakoda Trenary, Miss Thoroughbred of the Bluegrass, is the 19 years old daughter of Scott and Lori Trenary of Corinth. She is majoring in secondary English education at Morehead State University and plans to become a high school English and Spanish teacher in order to help students overcome obstacles with literature and language.
The families of Clayton and Amanda Cook would like to announce their recent graduations from Western Kentucky University. Both Clayton and Amanda studied abroad and graduated from Honors College at WKY. Clayton and Amanda plan to attend their education at George Mason University in Fairfax, Va. This fall. Both will pursue master degrees with Clayton pursuing geotechnical engineering and Amanda in education psychology.
Clayton is the son of Jerry and Regina Cook of Wheatley. Amanda is the daughter of Rusty and Christy Keith of Owenton.
Monterey Baptist
Work continues on remodeling the parsonage for the Warren family. Join the volunteers this Saturday.
Be sure to pick up an empty baby bottle at church and bring I back on Father’s Day filled with change for Avenues for Women. AFW operates strictly on donations and does not receive any state or federal assistance.
Reunions
The class of 1955 will hold a reunion with pie and coffee at the Smith House Restaurant from 3 to 5 p.m. on June 30.
The Owen County High School 1959, 1960 and 1961 classes will hold a reunion June 22 at Ronnie and Linda Wainscot\’s farm at Corinth. A special invitation is extended to all classmates for the reunion.
