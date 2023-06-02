1923
Family Reunion
Last Sunday was the occasion for a much enjoyed and never-to-be-forgotten home coming of the Stampers and Cobbs with their descendants at Mussel Shoals near Lusby.
Mr. and Mrs. Finis Stamper of Moberly, Mo., Mrs. T.N. Grizzell, Mrs. Nannie Scott and Mrs. Sam Cobb of Clifton Hill, Mo., who left Owen county when they were children, came back to their old home for a visit and it was at their request that the home coming was arranged.
These parties left Lusby when Uncles Tim Cobb, Clark Riley, Etzie Kenney, Pack Kenney, Pack Todd, and Elijah Holbrook were famous, and such things as The League of Nations, bobbed hair, road bond issues, lip stick, prohibition, suffragettes, the Goebel murder, Henry Ford, co-operative marketing, ankle watches, Warren Harding and golf balls were not dreamed of. In those days Jesse James was considered a saint alongside the hard-hearted yankee who pilfered the hoes of Christian women, who were mothers and sons who suffered and died for the lost cause.
About the only thing they found which they left was the old-time hospitality which always has and always will prevail among the Stampers, Cobbs, Holbrooks and Alexanders.
Personal
Mrs. Ella Hank has returned to her home in Peru, Ind. after a visit here to her sister, Mrs. Swope and to Mr. and Mrs. R.S. Garnett.
Mr. L.H. Marston and son, Richard, were in Cincinnati the first of the week.
Mr. and Mrs. N.H. Bourne spent a few days last week in Cincinnati and Lexington.
Maxburg
C.A. Lee, wife and baby went to Lexington Monday to hear Billy Sunday preach.
Rowan Glass and wife visited J.T. Cook and family Sunday night.
Mrs. Eva McIlroy and Miss Corinne Lee were shopping in Lexington last week.
1948
Vandals
Parties as yet unapprehended broke into and heavily damaged property, fixtures and textbooks at the Pleasant Home school either Friday or Saturday night. Entrance was gained by forcing a side door of the building. Once in, the vandals proceeded to wreak havoc with anything that seemed to appeal to their spirit of ruin. Seats were overturned, desks and tables piled high with text books sorted for pick up by Supt. Howard C. Smith on Tuesday were overturned and left in piles on the floor. Stove pipes were beaten down ostensibly with a poker and jackets around the stoves were hammered into uselessness.
Such actions are so reprehensible that they call for immediate and drastic steps of punishment. Through the Owen County Board of Education Supt. Smith has offered a reward of $100 for the arrest and conviction of the criminals. This is the first time in the 12 years history of the school that such a thing has happened and it should be the last time. The people of Pleasant Home will see to that, we think.
Eagle Hill
Mrs. Clara Bradney of Covington visited friends here and was a welcome guest at Poplar Grove Sunday, May 16.
Among recent guests were Mrs. Lonnie Poland with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Sam Garvey, Glencoe; the John Cooper family in Owenton; Mr. and Mrs. Zaney Roberts, Sanders, and the Fred K. Smith family with Wilson Walls and family; Mr. and Mrs. Fred taylor and son with Mr. and Mrs. George Taylor of Gardnerville; Mr. and Mrs. Will Courtney, Mr. and Mrs. Otis Courtney and daughter, Cincinnati, with Mr. and Mrs. Homer Courtney; the Ed Beach family with Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Hiles and family at Oakland; Mr. and Mrs. Harry Wright and family, Covington with the Arthur Jones family, also Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Beach and children.
Pair O’ Fives
Sweet Owen: J.M. Ransdell says he killed five ground hogs huddled on a rock with one shot. Charlie Smith killed five squirrels while sitting on his front porch. They had been raised in the loft of the old house.
Personal
Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Crosley of Attica, Ind., are visiting relatives in the city and county.
Mrs. Sue Stringfellow and son, Thomas, spent Sunday with Mr. and Mrs. Will Marston at Greenup.
Miss Ida Hutcheson returned Friday from Cincinnati where she spent a few days with her aunt.
Births
Mr. and Mrs. Hubert Johnson of Long Ridge, are entertaining a fine son, Louis Johnson, born at a Covington hospital May 7.
Mr. and Mrs. Woodrow Cook of Lusby’s Mill are proud to announce the arrival of a daughter, Shirley Frances.
Born to Mr. and Mrs. Shelby Richard Hughes, twins, a daughter and son. The daughter was named Shelby Dean and the son, Bobby Gene. Bobby Gene died soon after delivery.
1973
Banquet Held
The annual OCHS Sports banquet was held Monday week with numerous athletes walking away with top honors.
Basketball awards went to Dwight Sanders for highest free throw percentage and the most gains while rebounding and best all around awards were won by Charles Kemper.
For football: Dan Perkins was given the award for best defensive lineman while David Hamilton was the best offensive lineman. Craig Miller and Gregg Pierson were best defensive and offensive backs respectively. Scholarship award was given to Tom Cockerham and C.W. Ware was named most valuable player. The most valuable freshman was Kim Juett.
Becky Bush and Joe Arnold had the most points in track and field for the girls and boys respectively. Most improved girl and boy were Cindy Jones and Eugene Combs. The 110% trophy was presented to Effie Ware.
The medalist for low scorer on the golf team was Don Whitehead.
Vicious Beating
Ricky Dunavent, 22, of Owenton was severely beaten early Monday morning and five young men have been charged with the incident. Dunavent was found in a lot adjacent to the pool room in Monterey.
Visit
Mr. and Mrs. Robert Walls, Moxley road, visited The Great Smokey Mts. National Park going on to Ft. Bragg, N.C., to be with their son, E3 Rodney Walls who is in the paratrooper division of The Green Berets. They were there for Armed Forces Day celebration held on the post. It was interesting to see the things the Army is doing.
Graduates
Sheryl Anne Whitehead was graduated May 19 from Georgetown college, Cum Laude, with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education and a minor in Social Science. She did her student teaching this past semester and received a 4.0. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. W.R. Whitehead, Owenton.
1998
Graduation
The end of a chapter came for about 120 high school seniors last Friday night.
Members of the 1998 graduating class of Owen County High school marched into the school gymnasium, heads held high, paired side by side with the senior with whom they had chosen to walk. Excitement and relief filled their faces as they passed by their parents.
Valedictorians were Talia Greene, Jennifer True, and Elizabeth Bond. Salutatorian was Mandy Castle.
Summer Storyhour
Registration will be held at the Owen County Public Library for summer story hours designed for pre-schoolers and for afternoon programs for older children and teenagers. Join the “Readers of the Round Table” in story hour programs for pre-schoolers of ages 2-5 beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays from June 17 through July 8.
Swallowfield Church of Christ
Sunday was a great day at the Swallowfield Church of Christ. Brittany Raisor, Sara Barber and Rachel Barber were baptized into Christ after the morning worship service.
Mussell Shoals Baptist Church
Young Jacob Cope made a progression of faith in Christ.
We had prayer requests for Mrs. Oma Lee Rolan, who had a heart test. She had good reports of her heart but not her eyes. Pray for Mrs. Anna Riddle and Mrs. Kathryn Dews on the sick list again with pneumonia and other complications. Prayers were asked for Bob House who had triple bypass surgery last week and is home doing fine and also for Mary Susan and her upcoming stress test and for others.
Monterey News
Tony and Joy Watkins drove to Alabama to deposit Buddy and Brittany for safekeeping with grandparents for a week.
Betty, Barry, and Vicki Hammond stopped in at Les and Marg Shelton’s. Barry had been touring the cemetery in his “cart” and was rain drenched when he got to the Shelton’s.
Ann Marie Riddell and Becky Albaugh were up early Saturday morning cleaning the pavilion and tables in the park. They also hauled sand for the kiddie playhouses. Thanks ladies!
2013
Graduation
The Owen County High School Class of 2013 took its final walk across the stage during Saturday’s graduation, but it won’t be a class that principal Duane Kline will soon forget.
“This was my first graduating class here in Owen County,” Kline said. “And I don’t know if I could’ve asked for a better one; absolutely exceptional.”
Saturday’s ceremony began with the OCHS band playing “Pomp and Circumstance,” followed by a welcome from Kline and the Pledge of Allegiance by senior class historian Kaity Smith.
Valedictorian was Julie Spaulding and Salutatorian was Brandon Slusher.
Pleads Guilty
An Owen County man recently pleaded guilty to stealing two vehicles on two separate occasions. In a plea agreement reached in Owen Circuit Court, Thomas Williams, 34, pled guilty to stealing a silver 2008 Chevrolet pickup truck and a maroon 1997 Chevrolet pickup truck.
Win Title
The drought is over.
On Friday night in New Castle, the Owen County High School baseball team captured their first 31st District title since 2007. The Rebels used a 3 run sixth inning to open up a 5-2 lead and Jarred Ball shut the door in the 7th to defeat Gallatin County High School in the championship game.
Church News
Cedar Hill
Remember Doris Riley, Bobby Webster, Danny Cook, Mavis Jacob, and Buddy Gibson in your prayers.
Join us Wednesday at 6 p.m. as we begin a new Bible study called “Vertical.”
New Columbus Baptist
Pastor Brad Vincent will use Colossians 3:12-15 as text Sunday for his message titled “The Christian Life.”
Our “Serve Your Neighbor” mission emphasis will begin in full swing next week. Individuals from our church family will be working at jobs for people in our community who need repairs or other work done at their dwelling places.
