1923
New Laundry
Georgetown parties have just built a new laundry and have equipped it with the very latest and most modern machinery.
If you wish to enjoy the satisfaction of both beauty and cleanliness, send your clothes to the new laundry.
School Notes
School opens at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 17. Let’s have a full house of pupils and patrons. Come with the children the first day; you owe it to them and the school too.
Maxburg
C.A. Lee and family were Sunday guests of V.B. Watson and wife at Beechwood.
Mr. John Cook and family were callers at Slayton Sunday.
Mary Elizabeth Green spent last week with Miss Della Davis True at the house of Mrs. Craig Jones.
Pleasant Grove
Miss Beulah Ireland of Cincinnati is visiting her mother here.
Miss Opal True has returned from Illinois where she spent several months.
Miss Thelma Clifton, who has been quite ill, is improving.
We regret very much that Mr. James Hammond and family are preparing to move to Rockdale.
Needmore
W.H. Taylor was in Frankfort last week.
Miss Mildred Martin and Mr. Laurel Nix surprised their many friends last Saturday by driving to Williamstown and getting married. Their friends wish them a long and happy life together.
The community was made sad Sunday morning, Sept. 1, when the death angel claimed James Holliday O’Banion, 36, son of Wm. and Sarah O’Banion. He had suffered a long illness which he bore with patience until the end. He leaves a devoted wife, two children, father and mother, four brothers, and a host of relatives and friends.
1948
Grocery Truck Crash
On their return home after a trip for groceries in Cincinnati Friday, the truck of the Owenton Grocery Company, operated by Ben W. Sanders and that of Herbert Nieburger, Florence garbage collector, crashed head on at the intersection of U.S. 25 and the old Florence road in Boone county. Mr. Nieburger was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival by Mrs. Tressa Riffe, Kenton county coroner.
Sheriff Irvin Rouse, of Boone county, said that a charge of involuntary manslaughter has been placed against Sanders who was released on $1,000 bond.
C.L. True, owner of the grocery company and occupant of the company truck, said the deceased man ran through a stop sign.
Frankfort Man Arrested
Paul Maynard of Frankfort, was arrested here Thursday night by Chief of Police Pryor Martin and Sheriff H.L. Smith after the two had apprehended a car without license tags parked near the fair ground entrance.
During a tussle between Maynard and Martin, the policeman shot a belt buckle in two when he fired point blank at Maynard after the latter made a threatening move and struck at him.
Maynard, a cigarette salesman by day for a Frankfort concern, had turned robber during the night, it was charged.
Greenup
Mr. and Mrs. Russell Layton were guests Saturday of their daughter, Miss Adda Frances Layton of Winchester.
Mr. and Mrs. W.C. Marston entertained Sunday for Mr. and Mrs. Henry Marston of Erlanger; Mr. and Mrs. A.J. Houchens and family of old New Liberty road, and Mrs. Sue Stringfellow and Thomas Stringfellow of Owenton.
Long Ridge
Gayle Smith and Robert Wright spent Sunday at the zoo.
Mr. and Mrs. Walter Grisham were week-end guests of their daughter, Mrs. Leonard Wainscott, Jr. of Cincinnati.
Needmore
Mrs. Gene Ballard spent Sunday with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Luther Parkner of Monterey.
Buford Wainscott and family were the guests of his sister, Raymond Osborne, near Sparta, Sunday.
Mt. Hebron revival closed Friday night. Rev. Forest Taylor was the evangelist. There were four additions, two by letter and two for baptism.
1973
Two Killed
Owen county’s fifth and sixth highway fatalities, involving countians or happening here, occurred Thursday as two youth were killed instantly when their auto left the road and struck a tree. Driving the vehicle was Johnny Walters, 17, of New Liberty, who was a senior at Owen County High School. His passenger was William Ray Ellis, 18, of Wheatley, a junior at OCHS, and a member of New Liberty Baptist Church.
As Owen County Fire department was speeding to the accident site, they encountered oil filter problems and had to abandon the smoking large unit, and pile onto the second truck. After assisting in the wrecking operations, they hosed the gasoline off the roadway, and further directed traffic at the scene.
Golden Anniversary
Mr. and Mrs. Goebel Ayres, Lusby’s Mill, will celebrate their Golden Wedding anniversary Saturday. They were married Sept. 15, 1923, in the home of Rev. E.R. Sams at Sweet Owen, with Shorty and Lacy Marston as their attendants.
Mr. and Mrs. Ayres have one daughter, Charlsey R., at home.
Silver Anniversary
On Aug. 28 a surprise dinner party was given at the home of Ms. Mildred Lynn Smith by Ms. Smith and Miss Mary Louanne Kelley honoring Mr. and Mrs. Larry Kelley on their 25th wedding anniversary. The dinner was held in the den and a small heart shaped cake topped with a silver bell with a 25 on it, silver rose nosegays, and small silver bells adorned the table.
Birth
Mr. and Mrs. Russell Woodyard, Camby, are the parents of a baby boy, Russell Todd, born Aug. 28.
Birthday
Perry Park: Mrs. Betty Mefford was pleasantly surprised Sunday when all of her children visited on her 80th birthday. Mrs. Mefford has been confined to bed at a rest home in Covington for several years. She was formerly a resident near Perry Park.
1998
Fair Back On
The Monterey Fair will be held Oct. 3 as planned.
Whether or not the fair would be staged was in question after local attorney, Gerald Kemper, expressed concern in an Aug. 12 letter to Monterey mayor Becky Albaugh that “visitors to your party in the past were under the impression that they can park and walk anyplace they want in Monterey. This subjects us all to unwanted/uninvited guests who, if injured, could and likely would bring action against property owners.
City Council members took care of the problem at their Sept. 1 meeting by voting to join the Kentucky League of Cities, and through the League, purchase liability insurance for the city and for the public officials at a cost of $2,000.
60th Anniversary
Ralston and Catherine Brown Raisor invite you to join them in celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married Sept. 14, 1938, at the home of Brother and Mrs. Fulton in Frankfort, Ky.
For many years, they resided in Owen County and worked together in farming.
2013
Sweet Owen Day
For a fun-filled kickoff to the fall season, look no further than Owen County’s Sweet Owen Day Festival. The day will begin at 7 a.m. with a pancake breakfast followed by the 5K run/walk then a veteran’s ceremony will be held on the courthouse lawn. The ceremony will include the Carroll County Color Guard, as well as battle hymns sung by members of the Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church.
Leaders
For the deer population of Owen County, it must be a scary time of the year.
Bow season opened last week and if last year’s statistics repeat themselves, more deer will be taken in Owen County than any other county in the state by a large margin.
Tommy Tackett, one of the owners of Sweet Owen Country Store Restaurant and Gun Shop said deer season is a boom for the business.
“We will see people coming to Owen County from all across the state,” Tackett said. “We see hunters coming in here from Ohio and Indiana.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.