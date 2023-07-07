1923Baseball
The game Sunday between the Hardesty crew and Vevay was an exciting battle from start to finish with Vevay the victors by a count of 3 to 1.
Vevay made their runs through errors made by one of our stars who seldom lets the ball get by.
Pickett pitched wonderful ball, although Jackson, Keightley, Butcher, Kemper and the twins gathered some clean hits.
Wilhoite did excellent work and most of those who got away from the post passed through the Waldrop combination.
Jonesville
Quite a number attended the speaking here Friday evening.
Bradford Brock has installed a radio outfit in his confectionery.
Mary Cecil Caldwell spent Sunday with Nellie and Mabel Kemper.
Born to Alton Cammack and wife, an eight-pound boy.
Personals
Mr. and Mrs. Robert True of Lawrenceburg, Ind. spent Sunday here with Mr. and Mrs. F. Fullilove.
Miss Mildred Yancey has returned from a visit to her sister, Mrs. A.K. Moore and family in Lexington.
Mrs. G.C. Sandusky and son, Howard, of Somerset are here for a visit to her father, Mr. A.J. Houchens and family.
Mrs. Esther Holbrook, who has been in Lexington for some time, is here for a visit to her son, R.G. Holbrook and family.
New Columbus
Mrs. Dora Switzer and children spent Wednesday night with her mother, Mrs. Susie Wright.
Mrs. Kate Davis and daughter, Mrs. Hallie Works, are visiting friends and relatives here.
Miss Mae True of Owenton is visiting her father near here.
1948
Auto Fatalities
Mrs. Freida Whitman of Cleveland, Ohio, and Mrs. Susan Dunn of Stuart, Florida, met instant death in an automobile accident Sunday afternoon near Monterey. A third passenger, Miss Margie Dunn, suffered cuts and bruises and was taken to King’s Daughters’ Hospital, Frankfort, in a serious condition.
The accident occurred as the car was speeding toward Frankfort and had rounded the curve onto the straight-a-way about 400 yards past the old Frankfort pike. It is surmised that the driver went to sleep losing control and allowing the car to strike a culvert head and overturn down a steep embankment. No one saw the mishap at close range and no other car was involved.
Miss Dunn, about 20, was taken to her home in Cleveland by ambulance Tuesday. The bodies of the two killed were not removed from the car until officials arrived. They were then prepared by local morticians and returned to Cleveland on Monday.
Mrs. Dunn, formerly of Cleveland, operated an apartment building in Stuart. She was 54. Mrs. Whitman is a teacher in the Cleveland schools and was 58.
Swope
Mr. and Mrs. John Parks and family of Cincinnati spent the past week with Mr. and Mrs. J.M. Parker; also present were Mr. and Mrs. Elwin Glass of Tennessee who spent the week-end with the Parkers.
Mr. and Mrs. Russell Powers and family of Georgetown visited Mr. and Mrs. Bennie Mason Sunday.
Mr. and Mrs. Willie Woolums, Mr. and Mrs. Willard Mason and daughter, Bonnie, spent Sunday with Mr. and Mrs. Woodrow Snell and family of Eagle Hill.
Pleasant Home
Mr. and Mrs. M.B. Bourne, Billy and Bettie Bourne, Mrs. Lili Roberts and Fred Smock, Albert Bourne and Mrs. Lula Kemper and family of Monterey, were guests of Mr. and Mrs. W.W. Lowdenback and W.O. Lowdenback, Sunday.
Richard Carlton of Covington had charge of the music of the vacation Bible school at Mt. Pleasant Baptist church last week and was entertained in the home of Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Howard.
Personals
Mr. and Mrs. C.L. Vallandingham spent from Thursday to Tuesday with their son, C.D. Vallandingham in Rochester, NY.
Mr. and Mrs. Clayton Chandler, Mrs. Eliza Hammond, Miss Helen Goodrich and Dewey Chandler spent Sunday in Lexington with relatives.
Mr. and Mrs. W.R. McPherron and Miss Shirley Sayle spent the week-end in Louisville as guests of Miss Jessie McPherron.
Births
Mr. and Mrs. Chester Hammonds of Cedar Hill are the parents of a baby daughter born early Monday at the Frankfort hospital. The girl has not been named at latest reports.
Born to Mr. and Mrs. Clayton Smith of Philadelphia, formerly of Sanders, on June 11, a son, Eugene Wagner.
Born June 24 to Mr. and Mrs. William Smith of Jonesville, a son, Robert Eugene. The mother was the former Dorothy Stewart of Gold Valley.
1973Near Tornado Wind
With the roar of a freight train, an ominous black cloud formation barreled through Owen County Wednesday, uprooting trees, demolishing barns and porches, causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.
Although the definitive funnel-shape cloud of a tornado was not reported seen, extremely high winds, greater than most native Owen countians can ever remember, accompanied the two and one half inches of rain which fell in one hour.
In a beautifully coordinated Civil Defense action, firemen from Owen, Jonesville, and New Liberty units and Owen Ambulance service successfully evacuated persons from damaged homes, transporting a heart-condition victim, Mrs. Lou Kemer, Owenton, to Owen County Memorial hospital.
KU crewman Gerald Powell was in a tree on N. Adams St. when he sensed danger. Descending quickly, he climbed into his truck just a few seconds before the tree fell on it. He escaped injury and the truck was not damaged. Several cars in Owenton were dented or demolished, however.
Four persons were reported treated for cuts and minor injuries sustained from falling limbs or mishaps in clearing trees after the disaster.
No fatalities or serious injuries were reported.
Ford Dealership
Charles Ray and Betty Lou Kemper have nearly completed plans for a Ford dealership, sales and service, to be located about .2 mile from Owenton. The three-acre tract on Sparta Road will be the site for a steel and glass structure, nearly 12,000 square feet in size.
Kemper said that his son, Bobby, will be the service manager for the business and that his NAPA store would be located in part of the building.
Completion is anticipated for September or October, in time for the 1974 models.
Revival
An “Old Time Revival” at the historic Dallasburg Baptist church in the Wheatley community begins Monday, closing on the 15th with a basket dinner and a day of fellowship.
The evangelist, Rev. Charles H. Cox, Alden, Mo. Is the father of Bro. Bill Cox, pastor of the church. Rev. Cox is both a pastor and a teacher having received his B.A. and M.A. degrees from Lincoln university, Jefferson City, Mo.
Weddings
The wedding vows of Miss Bobette Gay Walker, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. R.W. Walker and Jimmy Darrell Olds, son of Mrs. Imogene McCormick and James Olds, all of Owenton, was solemnized Saturday, June 16, at Long Ridge Baptist Church.
It was a lovely, but hot June 8 when Susan England and Tom Steger exchanged marriage vows at Dallasburg Baptist Church in Wheatley.
Attend Concert
Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Ray Hawkins and Ricky, Mrs. Margaret Yancey and James Chandler attended the Elvis Presley Concert Wednesday at Cincinnati Gardens.
1998Site Chosen
A site has tentatively been chosen for a new post office for Owenton.
Hunter Roop, project manager for the US Postal Service, said Monday a site-selection committee had chosen a location across from Schlumberger on US 127 north of Owenton.
Site analysis will be conducted in the next two months before a final decision is made to move forward with the project.
Roop said the postal service received only one offer during the site solicitation period and that site had proven unacceptable. He said he came to Owenton in late May to scout other property and discovered the chosen location.
“I looked at an array of choices, none of which were perfect, to satisfy our needs,” he said. “I’m hopeful the site will pass the screening. It’s a good probability or I would be wasting my time and I don’t usually do that.”
Roop said he is concerned, however, about public opinion about moving the post office out of the downtown. “Owenton can’t continue growing the way it is and the post office stay where it’s at,” Roop said.
New Sewers
Because of fecal-contaminated soil in the yards of Sparta and Sanders residents, those who live in the two communities on the northern edge of Owen County are getting a new sewer treatment plant.
New Store
Owen County residents looking for a place to get their bait and their vacuum repaired should look no further than a small store in Gratz.
Briscoe & Son Bait Shop and Vacuum Repair and Sales is located at 28 Brown St. in Gratz and has been open about eight months. According to Donnie Briscoe, owner, the business has been good.
“We sell about 30 pounds of fish a week,” Briscoe said. “About 2,000 night crawlers, 1,000 red worms and 1,000 wax worms.”
Owner Arrested
A Monterey man who allegedly owned a moonshine still was arrested Friday and charged with illegal sale of alcohol in a dry territory and possession of alcohol manufacturing apparatus, both misdemeanors.
Marty Morris, 35, of Old Landing Rd. was arrested by Owen County Deputy Sheriff Charlie Phillips about 10:30 p.m. Friday at his residence, according to the citation.
New Troopers
Two new state troopers will soon be working in the Owen County area.
Kentucky State Police Troopers Lawrence Newton of Louisville and Shane Bates of Eminence graduated from the Kentucky State Police Academy in Frankfort after completing 22 weeks of training.
2013Fair Finishes
Despite some less than perfect weather, another successful Owen County Fan Fair has rolled by.
The third annual event kicked off June 26 with vendors for both shopping and dining. A family fun evening was also scheduled for the day but was nixed due to heavy rains.
“We gave vendors an option to stay open or pack it in for the day,” Owen County Visioneer David Morgan said. They appreciated us doing that but having to cancel family fun evening hurt the attendance for the year.”
The Miss and Teen Golden Triangle pageant was held during the second day of the Fair. Madison Gamble, 18, of Owen County, was crowned Miss Golden Triangle. Carla Carfora, 16, also of Owen County was named princess and Tiffany Huffman, 17, of Hebron was named duchess.
2nd Place
On March 29 at South Oldham’s Breakfast Rotary Club Meeting, six students from the Bluegrass Sectional competed in the Rotary Speech Contest.
Accompanied by his father, Bernie Engelman Sr., communications teacher Mark McDaniel and Owenton Rotary Club President Mark Stallions, Owen County High School sophomore Bernie Engelman represented Owenton Rotary Club.
Each contest was required to prepare a five- to eight- minute speech on this year’s Rotary International theme “Peace Through Service” and deliver the speech without the aid of written notes or guides.
Bernie Engelman from Owenton Rotary placed second in the contest. The Rotary District 6710 Speech Contest is in its 19th year.
Winners
The 2013 Northern Central Kentucky Baseball Association tournament began June 22 with the Owen County Maroon team beating the Carroll County Pirates 6-0 and Gallatin County Red Legs 9-1. The championship game was held June 25 against the Gallatin County Red Legs and the Owen County Maroon team won 13-9 to become the 203 NCKBA Minor 60’ tournament champions. Members of the team are: James Teehan, Shane Goodrich, Lincoln Cobb, Charlie Baumann, Josh Gay, Nicholas Angle, Braden Howard, Charlie Hemdon, Clayton Stewart, Bailey Carter, Anderson Diaz, Josh Teehan, and Chase Stewart. The coaches are Craig Howard, Scott Howard, Daniel Gay, and Gene Ray Stewart.
