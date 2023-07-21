1923Visitsa
Dr. W.B. Riley of Minneapolis made a visit to Owen County this week and spent Thursday night and Friday in Owenton. From here he went to Wheatley where he spoke three times on Sunday at an all day meeting in his old home church. On Sunday he preached in Carrollton, where he was once pastor.
Dr. Riley was reared in Owen County but for more than 30 years has been in the north. He is president of a school for religious training, which was organized by him and is also pastor of the First Baptist Church at Minneapolis, which has a membership of 2,600.
Baseball
The Owenton lads suffered defeat Sunday at the hands of the strong Carrollton team at Carrollton, the score being 12 to 5.
Six errors in the first inning and a home run by Stemler, the mighty Carrollton shortstop, with three men on base was a jolt to our boys and the mercury registered 7 to 0 in the first inning.
Let’s encourage our boys to get back to good old ball games like we have had heretofore so that the fans will boost us and give their support as they always have.
Married
Roy A. Dunavent and Miss Ruby B. Williams, both of this county, were married at Carrollton last Thursday.
Personal News
Miss Thelma Kessler of Louisville is the guest of the Misses Willie and Patsy Estes.
Mrs. W.M. Bohon and granddaughter, Ruth Bohon of Louisville are visiting the family of Post Master L.T. Doty.
Miss Laura Moore Ransdell is visiting her brother, Mr. Herbert Ransdell and family at Shelbyville.
Mr. W.M. Sandifer spent the week end with homefolks at LaGrange.
1948Last Tributes
Military rites were held Friday at a Covington funeral home for Sgt. John James Conover, 28, Bromley, paratrooper who was killed in action in Normandy on D Day plus 2. Conover had been in service exactly 2 years at the time of his death, having overseas half of that time. Prior to volunteering for the paratroops he had advanced to sergeant with a quartermaster unit, but relinquished his rank as per custom and then worked back to T/4 with his new group.
The body of Pvt. Vernon Marshall Donnelly, who died in France June 25, 1944, was laid to rest Sunday afternoon in the New Liberty cemetery. Private Donnelly, son of Mrs. Lucy Donnelly and the late Magistrate Grover C. Donnelly, was reared at New Liberty. He attended school there and moved to Covington where he was employed at the Wright Aeronautical Plant. He was inducted into the Army Oct. 7, 1943.
Births
Mr. and Mrs. William Wash are the parents of a baby son, Ronnie, born June 11 at King’s Daughters Hospital, Frankford.
Mr. and Mrs. Atmore Abrams of Tacketts Mill, are the parents of a son, Gary, born July 12, Frankfort Hospital.
Marriages
Lois Ruth, 17, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Emmett Ruth and Leonard B., 18, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Keith, all of Truesville, were united in marriage by A.T. Arnold at his home on Tuesday, July 6.
Miss Rosemary Hawkins, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Henry M. Hawkins of Cull, and William T. Gaines, son of Mr. and Mrs. Marion Gaines, of South Fork, were united in marriage Saturday, July 3, at the home of Rev. and Mrs. Orlie Hale in Beechwood.
Needmore
Miss Betsy Sue Murphy, Louisville, was the week-end guest of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Thomas.
Mrs. Orville Prather and little daughter, Shirley Ann, spent Saturday with Mrs. Paul J. Jones in Owenton.
Gratz
Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Lilly and daughter, Miss Ada Stamper and Mrs. Lois Rankin were tired by joyful over their trip to Mammoth Cave Monday.
Mr. and Mrs. L.C. Lilly and daughters and Mrs. John Lilly returned to their home in Kansas City and Peculiar, Mo., last Sunday.
Mrs. George Giles and son, Rodney, were visitors of Mr. and Mrs. G.L. Giles, Crestwood, for the past week.
Squiresville
Norvin Lee Bourney of Harrodsburg, is visiting his uncle, H.L. Thomas and family.
Mr. and Mrs. Victor Roberts and Mr. and Mrs. D.F. Smoot spent Sunday with Mr. and Mrs. Virgil Hill near Owenton.
Sweet Owen
Mr. and Mrs. Ray Souder and children of Grant County visited relatives here Sunday.
Mrs. Kate Agee and daughter, Frances, of Covington spent last week with Mr. and Mrs. Paul Agee.
Mr. and Mrs. Arlan Ayres entertained Sunday for Mr. and Mrs. Ed Roland and family and Mrs. Juanita Souder, of Long Ridge, and Ruth Ann Thornton.
1973Lock Doors
In special Fiscal court session Saturday, a split decision resulted in the annulment of a previous board decision hospital board decision to close OCMH at 11 p.m.
Hospital board members held that traffic in and out all hours of the night was disturbing (as well as frightening to some patients) persons there needed rest above all. The proposed situation would also help enforce reasonable visiting hours and relieve night personnel from the task of “hall patrolling” responsibilities.
50th Anniversaries
Mr. and Mrs. Charles Estes will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary July 22 with an open house. Their children, Leon Estes and Mrs. Lorene Stamper of Norwood and Mrs. Louis Messerschmitt of Relford, Mich., will be present to help celebrate the occasion. The Estes have three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Mr. and Mrs. Herman Johnson, Monterey, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Sunday with a reception at the Monterey Baptist church fellowship hall. Hosting the celebration will the couple’s daughters, Mrs. Earvel Hunter, Danville, and Mrs. Robert Early, Bagdad, and their husbands. They have six grandchildren and three step-grandchildren.
1998New Principal
A Powell County resident has been named principal at Owen County High School.
Beth Johnson, a chemistry and physics teacher at Powell County High School, was chosen by a unanimous vote of the site-based decision-making council July 8.
“I plan to keep up the strong traditions at OCHS,” Johnson told the council shortly after the offer. “I’m here because I care about these teenagers, and I care about the duties and responsibilities teachers have to those kids.”
Another Principal Named
The Owen County Primary School site-based decision-making council hired a Frankfort resident as principal Tuesday.
Hired was Mark Decondia, who has been in the Frankfort school system for the last year and has been in education for about 10 years. According to Superintendent Brady Link, Decondia is originally from New Jersey and he and his wife returned to Kentucky because this is where she is from.
Project Under Pressure
Many factors have come together to bring Monterey closer to some residents’ dreams of having a levee between them and the Kentucky River.
Engineers and planners from the Army Corps of Engineers visited Monterey Tuesday to study the layout of the land, the river, and creeks. This step takes the project into the design phase of the study, which is financed by a $25,000 technical assistance grant the town received last year through the annual Energy and Water Appropriations Bill.
Major hurdles remain, however, before the vision can become reality.
Dedicate Wing
Members of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church will dedicate their new educational wing and fellowship hall on Sunday. It has been in the planning stages for a long time and many, many individuals have worked hard to bring it to completion.
New Columbus
Bruce Harrison, Becky Harrison, Kasie Parr, and Dywane Newton from Indiana went camping Friday, July 3, at Laurel Lake.
Carl and Sue Henage entertained their families and friends on July 4.
Howard and Judy McKenney attended a July 4 picnic at Burlington.
2023New Track?
Owen County Board of Education has decided to go forward with an amended proposal on fixing the school track.
Board attorney Jim Crawford explained the proposal by Joseph Daugherty of the Louisville Paving Company and the additions by Laith Ross, school architect.
Crawford believes the board should act fast.
“We need to get something done in the next few weeks with this thing if we can,” Crawford said.
EKU Graduates
Eastern Kentucky University recognized 1,708 graduates at the conclusion of the spring 2013 semester. The local graduates include: Brannon Joseph Lillard, Sparta; Daniel Bradley Banks, Owenton; Edna Ernestine Fisher, Owenton; and Rebecca K. Garrison, Owenton.
Invited to Rally
Owen County Youth Services Center would like to invite all incoming ninth-grade students to Rebel Rally on Aug. 8 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Owen County High School. Sessions will help students transition smoothly into high school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.