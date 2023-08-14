Royce Adams, who represented Owen County in the state legislature for two decades, passed away Aug. 11 following a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s Disease, according to obituary information posted by Stanley Funeral Home.
He was 84.
Adams, a Democrat who lived in Grant County, represented Owen County in the Kentucky House of Representatives from 1993 to 2013. He also owned his own business, Royce Adams Oil Company, for 46 years, according to the obituary.
His proudest legislative moment was the 1998 passage of a bill to make it illegal to drive a boat under the influence of alcohol. Many also remember him for his jar of gummy bears he always kept on his desk on the House floor, according to his obituary.
In a resolution passed in the House upon his retirement, his fellow legislators had this to say about Adams.
“A man of great faith, Royce has no need to tout his high standards of morality and conviction, because he exhibits those qualities as he walks through this life.
“As the years pass, and others occupy the seats in this great chamber, his legislative achievements may fade into memory, but his greatest legacy-integrity-will be passed on from those who served with and for him.
“In the words of Parable 24 of the Teaching for Merikare, ‘Instill the love of you into all the world, for good character is what is remembered.’”
Adams graduated from Grant County High School in 1956, and married Rita (Haydon) on June 12, 1959. They had two daughters, Carmen (Hickerson) and Melinda (Lloyd).
Adams served in United States Army as a staff sargeant from 1961-1965.
The funeral home was in charge of arrangement.
