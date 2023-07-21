It’s rodeo time in Owenton.
The annual Lone Star Wide Open No Fear Rodeo kicks off tonight (Friday) and continues through Saturday, featuring a variety of contests, free music and even a chance for children to meet their rodeo heroes.
The event is also a fundraiser for the Wyatt Cole Memorial Scholarship Fund.
The action begins at 8 each night at the Owen County Fairground and features bareback bronc riding, calf roping, saddle bronc riding, cowgirls breakaway roping, steer wrestling, team roping, cowgirls barrel racing and Brahma bull riding.
Special attractions for children begin at 7:30 each night and include best dressed cowboy and cowgirl contests, Kids Gold Rush for ages 10 and under, along with Rodeo Clown and Barrelman Greek Ellick Jr.
A free concert featuring The Ranahans is scheduled for Friday night.
A children’s meet and greet is scheduled at the barn Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m., giving them a chance to meet the rodeo athletes, see the livestock and more. Tickets for that event are $5 for child or $10 for the family.
Tickets for each night’s rodeo are $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 4 to 12. Ages 3 and under are admitted free. Tickets are available at Lone Star Rodeo’s website, the Owen County Visitors Center or for cash only at the gate.
Cole, 20, of Owenton, passed away from injuries received in an auto accident on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Martin, Tenn. He was born January 18,1999 in Lexington and was a 2017 graduate of Owen County High School where he played basketball and was a member of FFA. He was a sophomore at the University of Tennessee at Martin where he was majoring in Agricultural Business and was a rodeo student-athlete.
A scholarship fund has been established to in his honor. This year, three scholarships in the amount of $1,000 each will be awarded to students belong to the following entities: the Kentucky High School Rodeo Association, the Indiana High School Rodeo Association and Owen County High School.
Cole began his rodeo career at an early age in kindergarten team roping with his brother, Quinn, according to information posted on website for Wide Open No Fear..
His rodeo accomplishments were extensive: He qualified multiple times for the national Finals Rodeo in both Junior High and High School. He and his brother, Quinn, once finished 12th in the nation in Team Roping.
His success continued at the University of Tennessee at Martin where he advanced to the finals of three collegiate rodeos during the 2018-2019 season, according to the website.
