BUTLER — Continuing to excel early in the 2023 girls’ high school golf season, Owen County won the Crosstown Classic at Pendleton Hills Golf Course on Friday, Aug. 4.
Owen County shot a 349 to win the tournament.
Multiple area girls’ high school golf teams competed in the Crosstown Classic, which Campbell County and Bishop Brossart hosted.
Lucy Dunavent led Owen County to the championship-clinching victory, placing second individually.
Recording another top-five finish for Owen County, Andie Baumann placed fourth.
Pendleton County golfer Reese Barlow was the medalist for the Crosstown Classic.
Head coach David Wainscott guides the Owen County girls’ golf team.
