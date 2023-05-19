Winning its regular season finale convincingly, Owen County shut out Williamstown 11-0 in five innings on Tuesday, May 9.
Hannah Howard pitched a one-hit shutout to lead Owen County to the victory.
Claiming the win in the circle, Howard recorded five strikeouts.
Williamstown starting pitcher Lauryn Cleveland took the loss in the circle.
Pitching in relief for Williamstown, Cleveland worked the last four innings in the circle.
Owen County scored 11 runs on seven hits. Rachel Howard (two hits, three RBIs), Hannah Howard (two hits, one RBI), Abigayle Dempsey (one hit, two RBIs), Lilly Bauman (one hit, one RB), Andi Baumann (one hit) and Allie Settles (one RBI) each delivered at the plate for Owen County in its shutout win.
Both Dempsey and Rachel Howard doubled for the Lady Rebels.
Adding another extra-base hit for Owen County, Rachel Howard legged out a triple.
Both Cleveland and Hailey Webb managed to reach base for Williamstown during the matchup. Owen County remained in the win column after edging 31st District rival Trimble County 4-3 five days earlier.
