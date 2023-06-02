OWENTON — The Owen County Lady Rebels notched 10 wins for the second straight season.
The Lady Rebels, under the direction of Coach Emily Bentley, exited the 2023 high school softball season 10-15.
Owen County managed to post a win over Eminence in the 31st District Softball Tournament prior to suffering a season-ending setback. The Lady Rebels beat Eminence 9-6 in the quarterfinals of the 31st District Softball Tournament.
The Lady Rebels won two or more consecutive games on four separate occasions during the 2023 high school softball season.
Abigayle Dempsey led Owen County at the plate throughout the 2023 high school softball season, batting .441 with 23 runs, 30 hits, 20 RBIs, seven doubles, two triples, one home run and 19 walks.
Following Dempsey, Rachel Howard batted .370 with 19 runs, 27 hits, 23 RBIs, four doubles, two triples, two home runs and 13 walks for the Lady Rebels.
Lilly Baumann, Lilly Chappell, Hannah Howard and Kallista Ogden were additional key contributors at the plate for Owen County throughout the 2023 high school softball season.
Hannah Howard paced Owen County in the circle. The Owen County hurler compiled an 8-11 record with a 5.81 ERA and 90 strikeouts.
Owen County compiled a 10-10 record in the 2022 high school softball season.
Several experienced players are set to return for Owen County in the 2024 prep softball campaign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.