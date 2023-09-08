Owen County came up short as Gallatin County held on to win 5-3 in a 31st District girls’ soccer game on Wednesday, Aug. 30.
Mylee Smith scored two goals and distributed one assist to lead Gallatin County to the district win.
Accounting for Gallatin County’s additional scoring, Axl Mendoza netted two goals for the Lady Wildcats.
Chipping in offensively for Gallatin County, Trinity Hale dealt out two assists and Keeley Dreyer distributed one assist.
Goalkeeper Stephanie Fuentes paced Gallatin County defensively, recording seven saves while holding Owen County to three goals.
Shaina Walker netted two goals to lead the Lady Rebels. Accompanying Walker in Owen County’s scoring column, Adelyn Helvey netted one goal.
Aiding the Rebels offensively, Reese Griffin distributed one assist.
Hailyn Weldon and Brianna Galvan split time at goalkeeper for Owen County, combining to record 15 saves in the loss.
The Lady Rebels are scheduled to host Gallatin County for another 31st District game on Wednesday, Sept. 13.
Griffin named NCKC Girls’ Soccer Player of the WeekOwen County junior forward/midfielder Reese Griffin was named the NCKC Girls’ Soccer Player of the Week on Wednesday, Aug. 30.
Griffin earned the weekly honor from the North Central Kentucky Conference (NCKC).
Among the top girls’ high school soccer players in Region 8, Griffin is leading the Lady Rebels. Currently, Griffin leads Owen County in goals and assists.
Griffin scored two goals and dealt out one assist in Owen County’s loss to Frankfort Christian on Tuesday, Aug. 15.
A versatile girls’ high school soccer player with a diverse skill set, Griffin can make an impact from multiple positions.
