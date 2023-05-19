The Owen County High School girls’ basketball program is slated to host the Lady Rebels Golf Scramble at Fairway Golf Course in Wheatley on Saturday, June 10.
The Lady Rebels Golf Scramble will begin with a shotgun start at 2 p.m.
The registration fee for the Lady Rebels Golf Scramble is $50 per player.
The Owen County High School girls’ basketball-hosted scramble will include Longest Drive, Closest to the Pin, Split the Pot and additional games.
The Owen County High School girls’ basketball program is currently seeking donations for door prizes and hole sponsorships for its golf scramble.
Fairway Golf Course is a par 71 course and a favorite for several area golfers.
Owen County High School girls’ basketball coaches and players are currently preparing for the 2023-24 prep hoops season.
For more information on the Lady Rebels Golf Scramble, call Christina Perkins (502-330-2464) or Jared Perkins (502-514-5569).
