DANVILLE — Owen County shot a 333 to claim the Class 2A, Section 5 Girls’ Golf championship at Old Bridge Golf Club on Thursday, July 27.
Head coach David Wainscott guided Owen County to the 2A, Section 5 Girls’ Golf Championship.
Section 5 consists of Owen County, Bourbon County, Boyle County, Franklin County, Harrison County, Lexington Catholic, Mercer County and Western Hills.
After claiming the section title, Owen County will compete in the 2A Girls’ Golf State Tournament in Owensboro in September.
The Kentucky 2A Championships, in partnership with the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention and Visitors Bureau, hosts the Kentucky 2A Championship events.
The state is made up of eight 2A sections. Annually, section winners compete for 2A state titles in the sports of golf, volleyball, soccer, basketball, softball and baseball.
