The Owen County High School girls’ basketball program is set to host its third annual Lady Rebel United Skills Development Camp at OCHS June 19-21.
The camp will be under the direction of the Owen County High School girls’ basketball coaching staff.
The fee for the camp is $60 per student-athlete. Family pricing (three children or more) and scholarships are available.
The schedule for the camp will be as follows: Kindergarten-Third Grade: 4-5:30 p.m., Fourth Grade-Sixth Grade: 6-8 p.m.
Each player will receive a T-shirt.
Awards and prizes will be awarded during the youth basketball camp.
The registration form for the youth basketball camp is available online on the Owen County Lady Rebels Basketball Facebook Page.
