Labor Day has been a national holiday since June 28th, 1894, when President Grover Cleveland signed it into law.
It started as a way to celebrate Americans who labored (worked) to keep the economy moving in an upward direction. It’s a chance to appreciate the hard-working American.
Labor Day has also become a symbol. Even though the actual first day of autumn is Sept. 21, many consider Labor Day as the end of summer and the beginning of fall.
Pools often close after Labor Day. Stores often have their summer close out sales during Labor Day weekends. Most families have their last cook out or vacation for the season.
For many years, schools did not start until after Labor Day.
Although Labor Day is a national holiday, it does not mean that all working American’s are off work. In Owen County, most of our local stores are closed.The schools and most government offices are closed. However, almost all of our local restaurants were open. Our police, volunteer fire departments, and EMT’s are all working a very busy weekend.
After speaking with them, volunteer Fire Department Chief Greg Estes stated he believed they went to close to 10 calls over the extended weekend. The gas stations (including Southern States) and the Dollar Generals, along with several other businesses, were also open during the holiday.
For those off work, the weekend became very busy.
Friday kicked us off with the farmer’s market. There were many different types of produce, homemade soaps, cutting boards and other goods.
Also, Owen Countians were blessed to hear Aaron Lipp sing his beautiful melodies.
Next up on the list was the Owen County Library for Books @Noon. A discussion of the book Eligible by Curtis Sittenfeld was had. This book was a funny, modern-day version of Jan Austen’s Pride and Prejudice.
Now it was time to close the night out with the big football game. Which big football game you ask? Well, the high school’s first home game, of course.
Friday night football games are a time for people to catch up and cheer on their local heroes on the football field. Whether it be the football players, coaches, cheerleaders, band members or just enjoying the announcing from the announcer’s booth.
Saturday started us off with more football. All the younger footballers had their chance at the big lights Saturday.
Owen County Park and Recreation Youth Football has three teams that play several different teams from counties near and around Owen. The Rookies are kids from grades kindergarten through second, the Mighty Pro’s are kids from grades three and four and Powerhouse are grades five and six.
Also on the Saturday agenda was the Owen County High School girls golf competed at Juniper Hills Golf Course.
Saturday was also a great time to enjoy our downtown. So many places to find that special object. From coffee to hamburger to ice cream and women’s clothes to kids clothes to men clothes, along with that special Owen County gift, Owenton’s downtown is nice place to stroll and find all the unique items.
Sunday is the day of rest and family. Being a holiday weekend, what better way to enjoy family and rest then at the Owen County Park? There is a shelter house right next to a playground that is perfect for big families that have small children.
The nearby skate park and basketball courts give the older children or younger at heart children a place to burn energy. The baseball fields are perfect for that family game of whiffle ball or kick ball. I cannot think of a more relaxing place to meet up with family and just enjoy each other’s company.
As the Labor Day weekend rounds out and autumn takes hold, on the actual day of Labor Day, I noticed that most people were out doing yard work. The official day of autumn may just be around the corner, but temperatures are set to be as warm as all summer in the next week.
Most people seem to want to get ahead of the next heat wave and cut that grass one last time (hopefully). My day was spent grocery shopping, checking the mail and catching up on housework and TV shows I had missed during the previous week.
I did take a moment to remember and appreciate all of those who live and work in Owen County who keep our small community going. Thank you to those who work hard and make Owen County its best.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.