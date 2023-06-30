The Owen County Historical Society had a day of music and reading June 25 during the Kentucky Dulcimer Gatherin’.
A group of local players meet every Tuesday at the Odds Fellow Hall. Their mission is to keep dulcimer music alive in Owen County and share it with people.
During the event, they played a collection of old time revival hymns with the folks joining in the festivities by singing along.
The crowd’s favorites were “Amazing Grace” and “I’ll Fly Away.” The crowd was well fed; Big Tricky had his usual menu of grilled meats and Cindy’s salads.
The speaker, Veronica Gayle of New Liberty, gave a moving rendition of a writing by James Weldon Johnson. Johnson was a diplomat, leader of the NAACP, composer and poet in the early 20th century.
Gayle read one of his God’s Trombones “Noah Built the Ark.” She captivated the crowd with her version of the writing by Johnson.
Gayle moved back home to Owen County in 2004 after having a career in business in Oklahoma.
Next month the society will provide a time of food, games and Amalie Preston as special guest with “River Rats and Steamboats Tales.”
The festivities will be held in the back yard of the museum from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The society presents a new program each month from June through October.
