As a retired elementary teacher, I have an interest in the cause of autism. When I began teaching in a four room small country school in Pike County, Ohio way back in 1981, I had never heard the word autism.
When I retired from Ludlow Independent School District in 2010, there were several children at each grade level who exhibited autistic behaviors and many more that were “on the spectrum.”
In 1911 Dr. Eugen Bleuler, a German psychiatrist, made up the word to describe patients with severe schizophrenia. By the late 1980’s, a checklist of symptoms was formed to diagnose autism. But I ask myself, “Why the increase in children with this condition?”.
I read an interesting article about the disorder being tied to gut health. Amy Denney writes, “The research ties the disorder to changes in the gut microbiome, a community of microbes that live in the colon and are responsible for creating metabolites and other compounds crucial to our health and wellness. Many influences outside of the human body are killing these beneficial microbes, which aren’t genetically part of us but live in symbiosis with humans.”
The cause of autism may not be known but it is known that autism rates are increasing at a high speed. In 2000, one child in 150 was autistic. According to the CDC, one in 44 children were autistic in 2018, and as of 2020, the rate is up to one child in 36. It is a fact that toxic chemicals affect the gut microbiome. Children are exposed to air pollutants and chemicals in the home — air freshener sprays, detergents, cleaning supplies, synthetic floor coverings, mattresses, etc. They ingest glyphosate which is in cereal and snacks (and in some baby formulas), medications and vaccines, and artificial food ingredients. Autism researcher James Adams discovered that babies inherit most of their gut microbiome from the mother. He also found out that mothers of autistic children consumed lower fiber than mothers of nonautistic children. Breastfed babies developed a more diverse and robust microbiome according to another study.
Did you know there is controversy surrounding the use of MiraLAX? In fact, there is a Facebook group, Parents Against MiraLAX, that has over 80,000 members. Some parents of autistic children saw improvement of eye contact and verbalization once MiraLAX was discontinued. According to a 2015 New York Times article, the FDA tested the popular over the counter laxative and found tiny amounts of ethylene glycol (EG) and diethylene glycol (DEG) which are ingredients in antifreeze in all the samples tested. According to an FDA spokesman, the batches were tested because there were reports of adverse symptoms of EG ingestion. The testing was done in 2008 and the results were only disclosed in 2015 in a newspaper article. More information on MiraLAX can also be found at Drug-injury.com. MiraLAX adversely affects the gut microbiome in children and adults.
Some toxicity in our lives cannot be avoided but we can control what we put in and on our bodies. That is why I choose to prepare my food at home without as many additives as possible. In light of that, I stopped by Weisenberger Mill near Midway, Kentucky last Tuesday to get flour without the additives. I was looking for a spice in the cabinet the other day and spied some vanilla beans. It is that time of the year to make another bottle or two of vanilla for the coming holiday baking season. I found that cleaning the floors with white vinegar and water works even better than some commercial products, saving money and eliminating chemicals. Considering what I put on my body, I use homemade bath soap without parabens and make my own toothpaste, mouthwash and deodorant. Using a natural mouth rinse with antibacterial essential oils is highly effective in preventing gum disease without the additive Triclosan found in commercial mouthwash.
Below are receipts (Old English word for recipe) to make your own mouthwash, toothpaste and deodorant. Since the mouthwash and toothpaste contain essential oil and coconut oil, I do not spit them in the sink. I make deodorant from three ingredients. If possible, use arrowroot instead of cornstarch since most corn is GMO. Coconut oil is solid until 74 about 74 degrees. It is easier to mix together using your hands because the coconut oil will become soft with the warmth of your hands. I keep it in a jar and apply with my fingers. My daughter wants me to switch to a shampoo without parabens but I am loyal to the shampoo that I have used since high school, parabens and all! My advice is to try to eliminate toxins little by little.
Mouthwash
1 cup water (filtered or distilled)
15 drops clove essential oil
5 drops tree tea essential oil
• Put ingredients in a glass jar
• Shake jar before using
• Use about 1 — 2 tablespoons of mouthwash once or twice a day
• Swish around your mouth for 30 seconds and spit
Natural Toothpaste
2 tablespoons solid unrefined coconut oil
6 tablespoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt
1-2 drops peppermint essential oil (optional)
• Mix all ingredients in a bowl to create a creamy paste consistency
• Store in an airtight glass jar
Deodorant
6 — 8 tablespoons solid unrefined coconut oil
1/4 cup baking soda
1/4 cup arrowroot powder or cornstarch
1 — 2 drops lavender essential oil (optional)
• Mix coconut oil, baking soda and arrowroot powder/cornstarch together. Add essential oil if desired.
