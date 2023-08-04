Wow, it’s already August.
The Big 127 yard sale is taking place, hopefully the weather will be nicer to us than the recent 90’s.
We have been busy all weekend before that so I didn’t get time to call all my neighbors to get news by Sunday night.
I came thru Gratz Thursday evening and had to drive with wipers on high it was raining so hard. Ray was at mother’s watering our garden but we didn’t get much rain there and my house only got 1/10th inch while Gratz and Pleasant Home got 4-5 inches, wow.
We are enjoying fresh tomatoes every meal. Barbara is making Fay’s recipe for 14-day pickles and starting to can tomatoes.
Ray, Noel and I dug out and poured a concrete base for the Porta Potty at the park in Monterey last week. The new basketball goal is in process, too. We are making progress.
The park is available for use for parties or families, and we hope people enjoy it, just take care of it. Volunteers are keeping it mowed pretty.
Bruce True turned 82 on the 26th. Valerie Ambrose had a birthday on Aug 1.
Jane Harrod said she had the best birthday she could possibly have. Food and friends, young and old and Sunday brunch for a Boone creek blast.
Last Saturday was 20 years since my Danny passed away. I just found out another of my class of ‘68, Mary Etta Juett, passed away last week. She had been in a wheelchair for several years. The funeral will be Aug. 5 at 1 p.m. She will be missed at our upcoming 55th reunion. Her sister Phyllis has recently passed also. Make the most of every day, we never know what tomorrow might bring.
Tona and daughter Beth toured Bernheim Forest last week while the kids were at camp there. She said it was magical, seeing the forest giants and other sculptures. I would love to go one of these days.
Tona is having a fine art show in Frankfort at First Methodist church Aug. 4 thru end of September to show her painting.
On Saturday john and Tona travelled a good piece to far eastern Kentucky, Martin County, to a music festival but three hours each way was a little too much.
Chris and Joels good news of the week is that Sophie has committed to play volleyball at American University in D.C. after her junior and senior class in school here and a scholarship. They have already recruited her she is that good.
Chris has worked hard to bring the Millville Music Festival back again. She had more 70 volunteers and sponsors to help with this endeavor and deemed it a success except for the heat on Saturday Sophie came in second in the talent contest, yay Sophie. Chris cheered Sophie for four games on Sunday and then she was ready for a little rest.
Phillip headed back to Pa. college, passing Eric as he returned home from Governor’s Scholar so they had a quick greeting.
Ray and I took Ellis to the “Battle for Kentucky” play at Ft. Boonesboro in Harrodsburg. He was slow getting started until the fiery torches started flying thru the air and the rifles firing but he enjoyed it and of course wanted to go
down at the end and talk to the actors, asking lots of questions.
Beth Brock and three other girlfriends traveled to Nashville to see a concert and had a great time except for losing a window on vehicle. Someone broke out her window but nothing was taken. There had been another one broken in town. She said it was very busy like New York City and they did not like that. Take us home country roads.
Braydon was just back from Florida and Brock has been enjoying the pool at home.
One day Hannah and Bud enjoyed lunch at a French restaurant and then to locals for supper. She loves to try lots of interesting foods. They ended the evening listening to excellent music at Sig Luschers. Luckily Bud is willing to go with the flow.
He rode his e-bike past my house and stopped to introduce himself one day.
He has ridden all over this area since meeting Hannah.
Tim Jones lives on his mother’s farm where he, Ray and Rick have cows and they have farmed together for many years along with other brothers of Tim’s, at one time raising over 75 acres of tobacco. That’s a lot. No thanks.
Tim teaches Spanish in Powell County but is talking of retirement soon.
Tim often helps his brother Richard, of “Happy Jacks” farm at the Frankfort Farmers market, where I saw him last weekend. It’s the season of good fresh foods, enjoy while it’s in season.
A diamond is a lump of coal that did well under pressure. Be a diamond.
