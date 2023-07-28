As July comes to an end, next weekend our part of the country will be in the middle of the 127 Yard Sale, longest yard sale in the world, which is 690 miles long and goes from
Alabama to Michigan.
My mother’s house is on 127 near Monterey, and every year we have the field full of people setting up to sell everything from A to Z. It’s quite an event and fun to talk to people from all over the country. One year I sold something that was going back to England to be sold in a shop there. It’s great to see a big bus stop and have lots of people getting off to shop. We still have spots available as she has another bottom that runs on down the road, we can keep expanding if need be.
My brother plans to sell food to the hungry shoppers and sellers too. Pray for no rain.
A big crowd enjoyed the fish fry Saturday evening at the Monterey firehouse. Donations for the meal help provide supplies and training to the firehouse. Thanks to all the work of all the volunteers who cooked lots of fish and put on this event. It’s always good to see so many friends there. My neighbors the Harrods and Kennedys were there and said it was a nice event and great meal. I saw Beth Brock as she made a pass thru to get supper and go back home to her company and family. All my family was there.
Charlie Riddle surprised Ernestine House with a plaque honoring her husband Larry for his many years of service to the fire department after his passing this summer.
Hannah took to the skies with a friend to Montreal, Canada last week. They had four all good flights, that’s always nice, the weather was perfect and the smoke was gone that covered the country a few weeks ago so they had a great time. They had interesting foods, saw the cathedral of Notre Dame, a replica of the one in Paris and lots of new country.
After returning home Saturday she and Bud attended a fun 50th anniversary party in Lexington.
People were dressed in 70’s attire and they had a band playing music. The lady had been a next-door neighbor of Hannah’s before she moved out here.
The rodeo was in town for two nights this weekend. My brothers went on Saturday.
Ray and I had been once before so we went to the summer concert outside at the Old Capital featuring J.D. Shelburne, from Taylorsville, now in Nashville. He was in Frankfort a lot growing up, so a lot of people knew him and there was a big crowd and the weather was perfect for a night out. Ellis had seen my car in town and came and found us in the crowd. He never sits still.
Ray took him and his cousin Braxton to the Franklin County Fair Saturday, so they had a fun time together.
Phillip Peiffer is back home for a week before he goes back to college in Pa. as football starts then. Eric is in his third week at entrepreneur school so he will be home before brother leaves. I saw Tim selling their flowers and produce at the farmers market Sat. They were busy, seems everyone has had a good growing season.
Our green beans finished their supply, so they have been pulled up and had more planted for later. The tomatoes are really putting out a lot so canning will be coming soon. We hoped not until after yard sale.
Sat evening found Tona and John at Lexington downtown Arts Center at the “Gallery hop,” the stores were open downtown. They had an exhibit of two instrument makers, luthiers they are called, who work on stringed instruments. New word learned. John got about 10 people together for a music jam and the crowd loved it. She is learning to play banjo, so they played three tunes that she has learned. Never stop learning.
Jennifer took Bruce and Fay on a relaxing trip for a few days last week. They went to Patti’s Settlement near Land between the Lakes in western Kentucky and enjoyed just relaxing. No sooner than she got home, Fay was mowing around the corn field and weed eating and checking on her flowers.
Ray and I did a thorough job mowing and weed eating all around my lake and cabin one day last week and another day cutting and dragging off overhanging cedar limbs in our driving lane and then we cooked supper at the cabin and relaxed under the stars for a while. Jobs completed feels nice.
David Tabor is celebrating the jobs being completed for his first year in business as Brushy Branches Tree Care LLC. Having your own business has its ups and down but it is good in many ways.
Bee Spicer’s house has a nice new roof where Bridget and son Ezra are living. Ann was happy with the job done by Joe Johnson of Clyde’s roofing from Georgetown.
Ezra is training for a biking event being held in Frankfort soon. He is still helping work on bike trails at W. 6th farm too. He is doing home school and working part time for Earth Tools, so he just walks to work. Bridget has been making pickles and Kombucha. She helps with Hannah’s garden up the road a piece.
I came thru Peaks Mill Sat and there looked like hundreds of cars parked all over the place, people kayaking on Elkhorn creek. It must have been crowded. The weather was so nice to enjoy being outdoors.
The Franklin County humane society had a very successful open house at their new facility and reported 9 animals adopted the next week.
Adopt, don’t shop.
A day without laughter is a day wasted. Remember, Laughter is the best medicine.
