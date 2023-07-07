Fourth of July week is the week we commemorate the signing of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, making us free from British rule, the United States of America.
We shouldn’t have to worry about watering our gardens for a while now. From June 7 through July 2 we had over 7 inches on Kays Branch.
Fay True will have time to work on other projects instead of watering all her flowerbeds which is a big job in dry weather.
They went to Carrollton to check on his knife sales at Peddlers Mall there and enjoyed the buffet at Butler Park .
Friday night the rains came to Stillwater campground where Bryan and Joyce New and kids were camping along with other family and friends. He said they had a camper full with 10 people sleeping safe from the rain. Joyce’s 92-year-old granny , Mayme Kelly, enjoyed part of the weekend with them. On Sunday my brothers Noel and Charles played in the cornhole tournament there. They were lucky to draw out of 24 people and got to play as a team and Won the tournament.
The campground had Eddie Barber playing music Saturday night and a fireworks show too.
My electric was off 12 hours changing my plans for the day so i got a late start on jobs I had planned.
I found out later that Warsaw had storm damage with trees and poles down so I guess that was the source of the big outage. We sure do miss our electric when its gone, Thanks to the workers who got it back online.
Kays Branch doesn’t stay full very long after the rain stops but it is still running over riffles and sounds so good from my house.
Ray and I hauled two loads of dirt this week and unloaded at three different locations. I have tree roots that keep coming to the surface, trying to cover them.
It was time again already for uncle Jimmy and Steve’s haircuts so we went to visit on Thursday. He was in a good mood.
I stopped at the farmers market in Owenton on Friday and found some dill plants I wanted from Patty Petzinger. I saw Beth, Danny and Brock Conway eating lunch there. It was kids day, once a month event. Kids sure love the bouncy house!
Trina said the rain Saturday morning took out a lot of shoppers at Frankfort market. One Woodford County farmer said he got 5 inches of rain.
Trina and Tim’s son Eric and Vance Mueller , teenagers, got a front page story on the State Journal paper for their Four Fingers fireworks stand. Both still have all five fingers but the emphasis was on safety for all with fireworks.
Sophie’s volleyball team was in the gold bracket at the Orlando convention center last week. It was a huge undertaking, 150 courts, 30,000 people at a time twice a day. People from all over the country and beyond, total 10 days of play with all ages. They enjoyed the team dinner and swimming in the pool.
Natalie returned safely from France to see the last day of play. She had lots of stories to tell of the sights they saw and the melt in your mouth pastries. The main reason for the 12 students taking French classes was to learn better French language there, her second trip. They took a boat trip on the Seine River, visited the Champagne region and many other great sites. She had been up to the top of Eiffel Tower previously. Danny and i were there 54 years ago.
Trina said Phillip is home for 8 days, he is helping with the fireworks sale. A nephew from Indiana came, Sophie and Natalie and Chris all went to their sale tent and played cornhole and had a great family time together.
Tona had bought her granddaughter Kitty, a pink guitar, Gus wanted his favorite color, orange . She got red so she had to go to town to send it back. They had gone to “Kids on the Creek” the week before at Cowan creek so now they are on their way to follow John and Tona in music. Wild Horse and Grandkids Band. Tona is trying to practice her banjo every day.
I finally caught up with Hannah. She had taken a nephew with her to visit a long-time friend in North Carolina for a few days.
She and Bud went to Louisville and had smelt for lunch, look it up. They went on a nice bike ride at Floyds Fork Park, a beautiful place. Thursday they went to W. 6th Farm where she and another guy deep fried a surprise meal for whoever happened to come by. Sunday she was headed to Lexington for supper with her sister-in-law and her 96 year old father.
Patrick Kennedy said his was a “slow” week. He met friends from Louisville at Liberty Hall to look at a sundial there, a new interest. He plans to join the North American Sundial Society to learn more about them. They went to see the giant sundial at the Vietnam Memorial, then had lunch at Sage restaurant. If anyone knows of any sundials he would love to know where.
My neighbor in Bee’s house, Bridget Corum, had a daughter to get married on June 24 in Indiana so she went for that.
Rays Son Todd and Lauren and Ellis spent the week in Myrtle Beach. They just got home Sunday so we haven’t heard any of the fun things Ellis did. Papaw built him a nice treehouse while he was gone so he will be very happy, I’m sure.
While i was in Owenton one day I stopped in to check out the new business in the former Kindoll-Riley garage. Billy Sullivans B&C Towing and Auto repairs and Tires. The county had lost several auto repair businesses in the past so we could use more. OCDetailing is located down below in the back window tinting and Detail services for Auto, boat, RV.
Dakota Sullivan was there at the time, he offers roofing and Gutters from Sparta. Now you have more options.
Owen county lost a true Jewel, Rebekka Seigel, last week. She lost her fight with cancer. She was famous for her quilt creations all over the country. She was so talented, and her quilts were awesome. She was always a smiling face where she worked at Owen County Library. She was truly loved by all who knew her and will be missed greatly. Our thoughts are with Nellie and Max. She was able to enjoy her 75th birthday party just about a month ago surrounded by many great friends.
This week is the Owen County Fair with all it has to offer. Check it out.
Kindness is spreading Sunshine into people’s lives regardless of the weather.
