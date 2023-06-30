How can it be that 2023 is already half gone?
We are getting old faster every year.
We were blessed to get over an inch of rain on the 19th but it dried up pretty quickly with the 80’s temperatures. Our garden looks beautiful.
Sunday brought storm warnings and I heard there was a tornado that damaged a lot of homes in Indiana and a lot of locations reported very large hail. We were blessed to not get any of that destruction but I got 1 1/2 inches of rain so we should not have to water the garden for a while as we had put down cardboard between the rows and mulched a lot.
I hate weedy gardens.
John and Tona recovered from a fantastically full, magical week at Seedtime on the Cumberland and Cowan Creek Mountain Music School. Tona’s daughter Beth bought Evan,18, Maddie 14, Kitty, 10, and Gus, 8, and they all enjoyed square dances, hikes, concerts, classes and more. They helped make banjos out of gourds which were the original banjos in Africa.
Some took guitar lessons. “Kids on the Creek” taught Appalachian art and cultures and more .they had a full week but enjoyed and learned a lot.
On Sunday John went to the funeral of a past coworker and played a song for the service while Tona drove to Louisville to see her youngest son Clay and his family. She has missed seeing their newest baby Isaac for a while.
Her son Lucas and family are going on vacation out West this week so they are dog sitting for them. They kept Jack while Tona and John were in Whitesburg. Tona said they hiked to Bad Branch Falls which was quite a walk for her an hour each way with her arthritis, but she made it. Probably not again, though.
My friend Linda Carol (Hawkins) Twyman and husband Miley went down to Appalshop at Whitesburg one day and listened to the Harrods play music.
Chris and Joel and Sophie we’re heading out Sunday to fly to Orlando where Sophie is playing her third year in Volleyball National 4 days of play tournament tour.
Sophie is returning from her wonderful trip in France in time to meet them at airport and see Sophie play on the last day of play. Sophie is a great player, I heard she was ranked No. 1 sophomore in Kentucky volleyball at one point in time.
Chris worked hard getting everything done at home before leaving, moving horses pastures, gardening , planting corn and happy to get rain on it right away.
Joel has a very good team of workers to keep Earth Tools running smoothly while he gets a break, too.
Trina will keep an eye on their place and make sure all is well. She has started their potato harvest, yummy new red potatoes are so good.
Ray and I had to take uncle Jimmy’s hearing aids to Lexington one day to have them repaired and did some errands before coming back to the summer concert on the old Capitol lawn Friday evening.
It was delayed an hour due to the rain threat, but Lauren Mink and band put on a good music show to a big crowd.
Kids throwing Frisbees and running had a great time as always. St. Clair mall was busy with people enjoying eating out on the streets and visiting with friends. The next concert is July 7.
I donated blood platelets and plasma on Saturday in Frankfort. There is always a demand for blood, one unit can save three lives and 1-in-4 people will need blood in their lifetime. Consider donating. They are on Versailles Road in front of Dollar Tree, easy to find. Save a life.
My class of ‘68 55-year reunion planning committee met last week at Sue’s Restaurant (previously Lakeview) to finalize our plans for Oct. 7 at Butler Park conference building. We are looking forward to it, I wouldn’t miss it, love seeing everybody.
Beth Brock’s family attended birthday party Saturday for Danny’s niece in Frankfort. They went to the Georgetown Fair last week and saw Brayden’s friend’s four-wheeler event and races.
He started a new job last week working for a guy on a farm and loves it, in addition to his mowing jobs. He is an outstanding young man, not afraid of work.
Beth said her mom Pam got a new puppy, a German Shepherd, of course. Her dog Max disappeared a few month ago so now Ola will have company again.
Jennifer True again hosted the Mt. Vernon church family at her home in Lexington for church service Sunday morning and fish fry by Everett Roberts and two kinds of homemade ice cream. I’m sure that was a big hit, Faye makes great ice cream. I’m sure there was food enough for an army.
Patrick Kennedy and Richard Taylor went to Louisville one day checking out antique shops. I mentioned his special hatchet last week, a hewing hatchet, can be used to make wooden shakes for roofs. He has walnut log sections he may make use of later. He said a “froe’ or draw knife is used to make shingles. The word froe comes from to and fro — cut to you, then cut away from you. Now you know. You can see some of his work and others on the roof of a building at Cove Spring Park in Frankfort. We have lots of talent around our community.
This week will be a busy week for fireworks sellers. Loud and Rowdy is between Monterey and Swallowfield, the Gaines family operates.
Eric Peiffer has a stand at Forks of Elkhorn, Four Fingers Fireworks.
Shannon Minks son Bradley has a stand at BP, I think.
July 4 falls on Tuesday so it will be a long weekend leading up to it.
Everyone be very careful and enjoy.
Kindness is like butter, it works best when you spread it around. It doesn’t cost a thing but is the richest gift you can give.
