The weather sure has been nice lately after the hot start of the month. It feels more like fall sometimes, low humidity has been wonderful for working or playing outdoors.
I’ve been spraying autumn olive trees that are hanging out in my bushhogging paths and got the moss off the lake but see hints that it is trying to start back, oh no.
I finally bought a battery-powered one-hand chainsaw. I love it. No gas, no cranking to start , small to carry and ready to cut limbs any time I find one I want gone.
I’m still watering my growing plants but hope the rain that’s predicted will get here and save many people from that job.
Nancy Ballinger is trying to keep her flowers alive and Fay True almost has a full time job watering all her beautiful flower beds. We have watered our family garden at Mother’s twice and it looks great. Tim and Trina are tired of watering so many gardens so it will be great to get rain.
Aside from work, it was great weather for having fun outdoors. A big group of our True-New family spent the weekend camping at Still Waters campground on Elkhorn and spent Saturday kayaking. Barbara said she counted 14 kayaks in their group. Ray and I went up about dark Friday evening and sat around the campfire with them till midnight. Mother went up with my brothers for a while Satuday evening. Camping has gotten very popular and it’s a lot of fun.
Ray and I went to Mayberry Day in Owenton. The good weather brought out a good crowd and I was told there was over 100 vehicles in the car show, maybe the best one yet.
Our Cedar Road neighbor Paul Ford was there with his old model pickup truck. I saw Patrick Kennedy looking over all the amazing vehicles, he said he really enjoyed it. He even got a piece of Veronica Gayle’s prize-winning lemon pie from the baking contest. And Ray and I shared one of the Cowboy cookies they were giving away after the competition. They were awesome but I was afraid to see the calorie count.
Richard and Alan Green were well pleased with the event . It’s always great when things fall into place after all the work .
Teresa McDonald and Wyatt opened their new shop , Pottery Corner, I think, in Ed Bournes’ old office on the corner by Joy Arnold’s dentist office. It looks beautiful. We wish them a great business.
On Monday Trina Peiffer attended a going away potluck party for the outgoing Frankfort Farmers Market online sales rep. She has been training a new person before she left.
She has been harvesting lots of garlic this week.
She said their son Eric and his business partner Vance Mueller opened their fireworks tent on Saturday
at AMA location at Forks of Elkhorn on 460.
Chris and Joel went to Indianapolis to spend time with his family on Father’s Day so I missed them.
Mark Schimmoeller is continuing work on the new guest room he built. He is putting the first coat of plaster over the hay bale walls inside and later will cover the outside the same.
They are having good luck with blueberries on their six vines . There may be wine or jam in the future.
David Tabor is staying busy it seems with Brushy Branches Tree Care company. I see him go out with his equipment.
John and Tona are at Whitesburg Cowan Creek Mountain Music school again this year. Her daughter Beth and four kids will be there all week with them. They will take different music lessons and John is teaching of course.
They went down Saturday to Appalshop Seed time on the Cumberland where they played music. Anna and Rachel get to spend time down on the farm while they are gone so they will enjoy the country setting. It’s always nice to go home.
Hannah and Bud attended the benefit for the
Josephine Sculpture Park (JSP) last Sunday, it was a success. She camped at Cave Run Lake for their annual camping with Girl Scout leaders from her past. Bud stayed part of the week , then had a job to do for Toyota
Her friend Mary Beth Robson , who I hiked with this spring, fell and broke her leg a couple weeks ago and had surgery on it. She and Hannah had previously bought tickets to the Castle Lavender Festival and she didn’t want to miss it so with a scooter and crutches they managed to enjoy the event.
On Saturday, Hannah did some habitat restoration at JSP and Sunday was headed to Lexington to have dinner with friends.
Pat and Dara went to Carrollton to the Outlet Mall, only to realize it has been closed for several years now so they checked out one of many neat shops there . He bought a special type hatchet to work with. Driving down Highway 42 he saw all the big factories where farmland used to be when he was working and driving there, over 50 years ago. They enjoyed a meal at Jewels in Warsaw, then Saturday night supper at Mama Monchita’s Honduran restaurant, which he bragged on.
Beth Brocks home was the location on Sunday of the cookout for Father’s Day. Saturday was Kim and Jimmy Shuler’s party for family birthdays in June. Danny Conway’s birthday falls on the first day of summer, the 21st.
Another birthday party that same day at friends pool the kids enjoyed the pool activities from 2 until 8 p.m. I bet they slept good that night.
I hope everyone who had any chance at all to spend time with dads on Father’s Day took advantage of it. You never know how much time you have left with them.
I have walked the woods looking for deer sheds but never found any. Well, we found one, in Ray’s truck tire as we were leaving a job completed. Not a good sound when it blows. The grass was very tall around the barn and couldn’t see it. He was finally able to get the flat tire off and luckily the spare tire was up so we proceeded on to work on the garden. Things happen.
Be happy, not because everything is good but because you see good in everything.
