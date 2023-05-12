Derby week has come and gone in Kentucky, hope your horse won.
The Owenton ladies annual benefit for Bluegrass Care Navigators Derby Brunch was again held Saturday at Long Ridge Baptist church. Tables were decorated by each group competing for the best decorated table. Joyce New’s table won best decorated in a KY Derby theme for the special event. There were raffles and cakes to bid on and music as usual. Of course a big variety of hats adorned the ladies all dressed up in beautiful spring colors. The coordinators all do a great job putting on this benefit.
Also Friday night was the first of the seasons Food Truck Friday event with music by Hicktown Romeo around the courthouse. I heard them at one of the previous events and they were good. A nice crowd attended and the vendors were pleased. Keep in mind the next Food Truck Friday is June 9. Plan to attend.
I didn’t get to call all my neighbors this week but I saw that Hannah Helm took her new friend Bud to his very first ever Derby party.
John and Tona Harrod went to the Columbus Central Ohio Folk Festival on Saturday while Rachel and friend came to house sit for them. They played music Friday night with a six piece band at the Coffeetree Cafe in Frankfort the night before Derby to a full house and had a great time.
Patrick Kennedy cut his grass for the first mowing of the season with his new electric push mower, no gas to fill or cranking to get it started, nice, otherwise nothing much he could report or remember at the time. I’m sure he found plenty of work around the house.
Chris Schimmoeller said Joel had to have surgery on one of his eyes that had retinal tears.They were grateful that doctors at Central Baptist were able to fix the problem and he is back at work, being very careful for a while. He is always ready with one liners, he said he tried to be a good pupil.
Chris’ mom Laurie had a birthday on Saturday. The family was getting together then for the celebration instead of their usual Sunday circle supper as some of Laurie’s cousins from New York were there and leaving on Sunday. They were gathering at Chris and Joel’s house. She had worked a full day with a crew pulling garlic mustard. Maybe they cooked some of it, I heard it is edible.
Natalie will be home this week from college for a month then going to France for a school-related study.
Phillip Peiffer is headed to Warsaw, Poland and Germany also on a class related course of study. He didn’t have time to drive to Kentucky so Tim and Eric drove 11 hours to visit with him before he had to leave. Trina stayed home to sell produce at farmer’s market and keep everything at home going.
Eric was the only student chosen from his school for the entepreneur program, something like the governor’s scholar program. Congratulations.
I am writing this on Sunday night to send email to News-Herald on Monday while we are in Wilmington, North Carolina visiting Danny’s sister Gwen and Mike and Leighanne Behen.
Ray wanted to come to Outer Banks fishing so we got to Nags Head last Monday. We went on a five hour charter boat fishing trip which produced no fish, no bites for any but one of 14 people and they caught two too-small trout so we were very disappointed. He bought his license and a new pole and tried fishing off the pier with no luck either. Then next morning at 6 a.m. tried fishing from the beach but wind was so cold he gave up. We passed another beach on the way from there with a fishing tournament with 42 teams of six people and they weren’t having much more luck than us. The weather was in low 60s with cold north wind, not very kind coming off the ocean. I never got to put on my bathing suit.
It warmed up by Saturday when we got to Wilmington so Leighanne took us to Wrightsville Beach for a while and we went again on Sunday after riding bike trails for an hour enjoying the nearly 80 degrees. I love the ocean but prefer warmer weather, it was just about a week behind.
Ray was glad to be in Nags Head where over 500 cars were there for the OBX car show they have every year. Some brought back memories of his cars in years past. There were cars and trucks of every color and design, beautiful.
We will be home before this paper comes out. Possibly another side trip on the way home while we are out. We need to get our garden planted now. Frost chances should be passed in our zone.
Bryan and Joyce New’s 5-year-old son Drift just graduated from Owen county Christian Preschool, growing up so fast. Congratulations, Drift. Before you assume, learn the facts. Before you judge, understand why. Before you hurt someone, feel.
Before you speak, think.
Go out and make it a great day. Loren turns 80.
