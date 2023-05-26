School will be out after this week in most counties around here, I guess. Kids are going on field trips and having fun before it all comes to a finish, then looking forward to a vacation, maybe.
My sister Barbara just got back from vacation with her daughter Vanessa and Willis, Jordan, Jessica and Kegan with 15-month-old Konner to Panama City Beach. They had been there before and liked it so much they went back to familiar place with beautiful white sand. Konner liked the water but really loved the sand. He played with his backhoe and skid loader like his daddy’s. They took him to Seaworld Aquarium one day. They saw a manatee from on the pier. They enjoyed crab leg buffet one night and good food all week. They returned Saturday night.
I spent time with mother while they were gone so she wouldn’t be alone at 92. Ray tilled all the garden and I chopped out so it looked great after the half-inch of rain. I cooked fresh spinach and Swiss chard two times, so tender and good.
Barbara’s grandson Gabe received his master’s degree from UK in social work. He is a counselor. His and Toree’s baby, Ila Daisy, is doing well, already over 2 weeks old. Of course Mammy couldn’t wait to see her when she got home.
I saw my Ambrose family neighbors when I went to vote Tuesday, same as last election. Noah and Nathan got the downed trees on my place all cut and cleaned up this week. They are a hard-working family.
Happy 33rd anniversary to Rhonda and Tim Chisholm on May 19. Also same day as Fay True’s birthday. They took Howard and Nancy Wiggs to doctor in Georgetown so they had lunch at Cracker Barrel afterwards.
Fay said Mt. Vernon Church will have its Memorial Day service at 11a.m. Sunday with dinner after. All are invited to join them.
Ann Spicer spent one day visiting with sister Teri and Ray Perkins. Pat Stevenson from Nashville was here for her granddaughter’s graduation in Nicholasville so they all got to enjoy spending time together while she was here.
Ann decided her “upper 40” yard area was too populated with trees and holes and rocks so when her brother John’s mower went shot, he bought her mower so she is back to push mowing. She is sure her ground grows rocks. Mine does too, I have walked these hills for 39 years picking up rocks and there is always more show up.
Beth Brock has been planting flowers to go on her new patio. They just bought two more goats, dapple colored, to add to the other four who appear to be having offspring due maybe in June. Danny said it’s her hobby, at least for now. They are fun to watch.
Owen County had its first of season truck pull Saturday night. My brother Noel is on the fair board so he worked concessions and didn’t get to see much of the action on the track. They had a good crowd attending and it got started early and was over by 10:30 p.m.
Hannah and Bud had quite a social calendar this week. She did her storytelling Tuesday at Sedona Taphouse. Wednesday saw them in a northern Kentucky Suburu dealer to have a trailer hitch put on her car so they can carry bicycles. Bud is an avid biker. They had lunch with a friend while there. On the way home they ate at Sunset Grill on the river. Jewels for supper one night. Thursday evening at Charlie Schimmoellers to play a few games of pool with friends. Charlie’s son Mark was there so he and Bud had a great time talking biking as Mark had written the book “Slow Spoke” about his cross country unicycle adventure a few years ago and Bud is going on a several week ride with another guy in his 70’s. Now that’s some serious biking.
I haven’t seen Patrick Kennedy pass by on his bike lately. He’s been busy whacking away at more autumn olive trees. Dara has been busy gardening, weeding and pruning. They did have a big day Saturday at the Peony Festival in Warsaw. They had free boat rides on the Ohio and free horse drawn carriage rides and BBQ.
Another day he and Richard Taylor heard a talk by Emily Bingham who wrote a book about the meaning and history of the “My old Kentucky Home”song, Very interesting. Then they enjoyed lunch and pie at Fava’s restaurant there in Georgetown.
Chris and Joel were in Indianapolis where Sophie was playing volleyball, her team got second place in silver division. Natalie was there with them but she was meeting her best friend from college and going to spend a week in Chicago then fly home before leaving for France.
Joel got a good checkup on his eye, healing as it should.
Trina and Dara were taking care of Chris’ horses. She said Eric got elected to the senior class vice president, they have two of each officer, a big class I guess. He finishes his finals this week.
Phillip visited Auswich in Poland and Krakow. Doing good. There are 16 students in his group there.
What an experience for them.
I caught Tona at Old Navy store in Lexington. They had come to see Maddie, 14, play volleyball, an exciting game, and waiting for her to finish score keeping before going to lunch.
On Saturday they played music for a life celebration near Louisville then on to nearby Goshen, Indiana to a party that had live music so they had a full day.
Ray had Ellis for the weekend. He wanted to go swimming in Lake New, he doesn’t mind cold water!
They cooked shrimp and fresh asparagus over the camp fire and spent the night at my cabin. Ray took him fishing in Barbara’s boat at Elmer Davis on Sunday but the fish were not cooperating at all so they came back and he swam more in the lake and rode paddleboat until time to go home. He made a lot of memories with papaw.
I saw nine bikers pedaling down Kays Branch Sunday morning in a tight formation. I think they use the backroads for some of the bike club events.
Another day, another opportunity. Go out and make it a good day. Smile.
