Summer isn’t until the 21st but last week it sure felt like summer, after all the complaining about too cool now we are complaining too hot!
But 90s are tough for sure. Especially if you have to work outdoors.
The real problem is this Friday will be three weeks since we’ve had any rain and gardens are needing it bad and hay crop is very thin as Bruce can attest since he got his baled over the weekend. He cut, Fay raked and good neighbor Johnson baled it for them.
Ann Spicer is having to carry water to the new maple tree from Arbor foundation that she planted. I saw it looked like the Chisholms planted garden last week so it needs rain to get growing. Tim and Trina are very busy mulching and watering all their many crops for farmers market. Our family garden at Mother’s is looking so pretty but we plan to get a tank of water to start watering when the water pool is empty that Barbara is using now.
I have had four strawberries off my new vines so far. Yum!
I’m sure gonna miss picking fresh asparagus every day when I have to quit soon.
I’ve been busy raking moss off my lake. After trying barley straw, beneficial bacteria pond cleaner, algaecide and aqua shade and many days of raking, it is starting to look better. If anyone has a magic potion for no moss, I’d like to try it. Ellis wanted to go swimming, so Ray brought him down and he jumped and swam for two hours and had a great time while Papaw sat on the dock and watched him. They went to Elkhorn creek Sunday, Ray said the water was great, we may have to go again.
They went to Expo Saturday but I didn’t go because of the heat. They said it was very crowded and they had to stand in long lines to ride so I
was glad i stayed on the Branch and got some jobs done.
Eric Peiffer did go to Expo. He is getting ready to gear up for his fireworks sale in Frankfort, a 17-year-old entrepreneur at work .
His brother Phillip is flying back from his three-week trip to Poland and Germany but he has to go back to Pa. college to start football practice before coming home around July 4 for a visit.
Beth and Danny Conway, Brayden and Brock went to Indianapolis last week to the zoo there. The orangutang climbing and flying through the air way overhead was amazing to watch. They had rhinos he said looked as big as a Volkswagen car. The place they stayed had a pool so they kept their cool there and rode in the swan paddleboat. They said the children’s museum there was really nice too.
Chris and Joel were just getting home from Columbus where Sophie was playing volleyball on Sunday. They were proud parents when Sophie got to sing the National Anthem to open the games. Natalie was leaving to fly to France for the month of June and they made a big effort to get from the ballgame to see her and got to airport five minutes before her flight and really surprised her.
She can speak French and had already set up her phone in French, wow.
Sophie knows French and also Greek. That takes a lot of brain power. Smart gals.
The Harrods attended the funeral of another of the original KY Clodhoppers band that John was in, Earl Thomas Jr., banjo player. Billy Don Stamper had already passed. Donnie Rogers is the other original in the band. John said they had so much fun together, telling stories on each other
And playing music for years together. The funeral was held at a family farm cemetery near Trapp in Clark County. The preacher got lost trying to find it by map quest, he called someone and John and Tona were lost too so they followed him past the barn, across a field up on a hill.
Anna wasn’t so fortunate, she got there after the funeral. John and Tona were honored to play two songs in his service.
They went to Wallace Station in Midway after the funeral to listen to Possum Queens play music and have supper.
They had been in Bardstown one day helping Tona’s daughter Beth do some yard work and plant trees. Very much appreciated i am sure.
Hannah said Bud is really enjoying riding his e-bike thru Owen County. From Franklin County not far from me, he rode to Owenton one day and to Elk Creek winery one day. Everybody is so polite and respectful to bikers on the roads. They hauled their bikes to check out the new bike rack on her vehicle and she rode her first 3- to 4-mile along with him to see if she was going to like the biking life before she invests in an e-bike so she can keep up with him on long hills.
One night they had friends over to play cards , one evening they went to the Schimmoellers to play pool
With some of the family. Sunday Hannah went to Rebekah Siegel’s birthday party-tea hosted by good friend Reba Rye in Frankfort. Sunday ,11th, they will be attending a fund raiser for Josephine sculpture park in Frankfort
With fancy dinner by Ouida Michael.
Pat and Dara attended a pre-Memorial day party at Steve and Christine Wilsons. On Monday they went to see Mike Laramoor and Helen on the banks of Elkhorn. They enjoyed paddle boarding and eating deer ribs Mike cooked over the fire. He showed them how to make hillbilly firecrackers. Cut green cane stems at the joints, throw them in the fire. The water in stems makes steam and makes them pop, cheap fun.
Patrick likes old cars. Chris S. Took him to an old homesite on Kleber where he saw a 1922 touring car, or what was left of it. They pulled garlic mustard then went to play pool, an interesting day. Nobody gets bored around here.
Dara is busy gardening and coppicing willow branches. What you say is that? It is the practice of cutting willows back to ground level to maximize regrowth, making willow a valuable resource. It results in straight rods that can be used for various purposes such as weaving baskets. Cut stems, push into ground and they grow into many canes. We all learned something new.
The Ambrose family doesn’t have so many mouths to feed now as they sold most of their horses and donkeys and cows. It cost so much to buy feed and hay and with the low hay crop it will cost even more later. They will still have plenty of work to do on the farm, i am sure.
I see the Commonwealth Credit Union will be open in their new building on June 7.
The 127 yard sale is less than two months away, already. I put up our sign for reserving set up spots at my mother’s near Old Cedar church.
Don’t forget Food Truck Friday is this Friday, June 9. Come out and eat and listen to live music and visit with friends around the courthouse in the cool evening.
Kathi True and Pam Brock both have birthdays on the 5th. Noel and Kathi celebrate their 42nd anniversary on the 6th.
The “strawberry” moon sure was pretty over the weekend.
Don’t get too busy making a living that you forget to make a life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.