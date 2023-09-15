The cooler weather this week has been a welcome relief, especially for all the events taking place everywhere.
There are festivals of every kind all over the state — burgoo, honey, jazz, tobacco, arts and crafts, walnut, apple, wooly worm festival, bourbon, sorghum, you name it and there is one.
Owenton will have the annual Sweet Owen Days Fall festival Sept. 16. I hope the weather holds up good for that.
The last Food Truck Friday of the summer last week was enjoyed by a good crowd to listen to Kenny Owens and “Group Therapy” band and enjoy the variety of foods available. Ray and I went out and visited uncle Jimmy at Owenton Manor before going to the event. It was so nice to have cool weather and not sweating for a change.
Where my cousin Garry True lives in Utah they had snow on Labor Day. It’s hard to think of snow that early.
Beth Brock attended the wedding of Mint Miller and Teresa Colligan at Corinth on Saturday. Pam Brock and Beth and Ruby Stewart helped with the food. The newlyweds went to Miami to go on a cruise. We wish them lots of happiness with their combined family.
Pam told me that Steve and Gary Brock went to the funeral of Sherry Ayres’ sister, Brenda Wilson Gaddie. Our sympathy to the family and also to the family of Wayne Hightchew. Cancer takes so many of our loved ones.
Bruce and Fay True had to go to La Grange one day to see about a chainsaw so they took the chance to go and eat at Our Best , one of their favorites. Otherwise busy at home with all the never ending jobs with cows, weeds, watering flowers, mowing. She was weeding her strawberries, keeping them under canvas to keep deer from eating the vines. Mine did grow back after the deer ate the tops off half of them. The electric fence is still on guard! Hopefully next spring we will both have strawberries to eat.
Ray and I mowed, trimmed and bushhogged everything around the lake and cabin again, it looks so pretty and may not have to be done again this season, I hope. It’s a big area to cover.
We ended by catching enough blue gill for supper — fresh fish.
On Saturday Ray helped cook fish at Angie and Louis Hutcherson’s fish fry.
Ray took Ellis and Wilma Jean was there with her grandsons, Brantley and Bryson, along with all the other kids so they had a fun day. We enjoyed crappie they had caught in Florida, so good.
Ann Spicer said she had a quiet week at home but the 14th is her birthday so maybe she will have news next week.
Bridget and Ezra planned a nice birthday celebration for her oldest son Vaughn, treated him to the “Symphonic Stroll” at Josephine Sculpture park in Frankfort and a picnic on Saturday. He was very pleased and everyone enjoyed the beautiful music, unique art and the pretty park, definitely a top notch event. It is a unique place and is open every day, its off 127 on west side of town. It’s free when they aren’t having a special event.
Chris and Joel took Sophie to play volleyball Thursday thru Saturday at Owensboro for the state 2A championship. She made the all-tournament team and they made it to the finals but then lost.
Joel baled more of the cute little hay bales with his walk behind tractor.
Phillip Peiffer was playing football at Duke in N. Carolina and Tim drove down to watch him play.
Phillip made the first sack of the game and the camera was on him as he emerged from the pileup, and they called his number 97 and his name on TV, go Phillip!
Chris said the doctor wants Charlie to wear the “boot” another month so he was not a happy camper but it must heal good now so not to have problems later .
John Harrod was in Carter Cave State Park at the Fraley Festival where he was teaching a fiddle workshop until Sunday.
Tona had a little water problem at home and had to take care of that so she missed the festival. She did get to go to Louisville Thursday to spend some time with her son Clay and their four kids. The new baby Isaac is 9 months old already, wow. Time flies is an understatement.
My brothers Noel and Charles along with five other Monterey guys went to their annual weekend trip to the Eldoro World 100 dirt track races in Lewisburg, Ohio. That’s 100 laps. They have been going since 2012 so they enjoy it a lot.
Downtown County band playing at West 6th farm Friday off US 127 toward Frankfort. Check it out.
They will be happy to see Owen Countians there.
Be happy not because everything is good but because you can ssee the good in everything.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.