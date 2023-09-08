Labor Day, known as the unofficial end of summer, has come and gone already.
The holiday got started in 1882, an annual celebration of the social and economic achievements of the American worker, to recognize workers contribution to the country.
It is of course a day off work for most people to have special events and activities.
The second annual Headgates Revival was a huge success over the weekend. My sister Mary Helen and Ronnie bought that property on Cedar Creek from Johnny Hawkins years ago and now their son Colby owns it. It used to be a baptism pool and place to swim and picnic but the creek has changed over the years and there is not much water now, but the kids enjoy splashing around in it.
Colby built a steel and concrete roaster to cook a freshly dressed out hog all night till Sunday afternoon. Bryan, Patrick and Colby New and a lot of family and friends worked for weeks mowing, trimming, putting down dirt and gravel on the area to make it all possible. It took lots of wood and someone feeding it to keep the coals red hot to shovel under the pit to maintain the right temperature.
The finished product was excellent as was all the potluck foods everyone brought. The crowd was estimated well over 200 and everyone enjoyed the music of Flat Creek Revival early, then supper.
Then we all went out on the open field to watch a fantastic fireworks show put on by a professional from Louisville. Then Hick Town Romeo played until 1:30 and people enjoyed dancing. Ray and I and several others spent the night in tents while there was about seven campers set up. It was great seeing so many old friends and enjoying the night outside. The weather was not as hot as feared and it didn’t rain on our party, as bad as we do need it now.
The Tabor family neighbors were there as well as Beth Brock and Brayden and Jean O’Banion and Brantley. Bruce, Fay and Jennifer could see most of fireworks from their porch and Ron Holland could see some of the high ones from his home too.
Someone said it was a huge success. Hopefully next year will be a repeat.
The second full moon in a month came on Aug. 30, a “blue moon” they call it. Ann Spicer said she went to a simple blue moon party that night in Frankfort, a good excuse for six crazy women to get together and eat and catch up on the news while moon watching.
John and Tona celebrated their 17-year anniversary going to a party in Waynesville, Ohio over the weekend and of course playing music with friends.
Tona had five of her KET colleagues join her for lunch one day and toured her art show and bought two pictures.
Mt. Vernon church members stayed after church Sunday to enjoy tacos and a compelling movie together .
Chris and Joel were busy cutting and freezing corn when I called, they had 25 bags, yum.
Sophie played in volleyball tournament and they won both so it will be the first time in 22 years that Franklin County High gets to go to state 2 AV competition next weekend in Owensboro. Best wishes for a big win.
Hannah drove to Columbia in Adair County and spent two nights with friends. On Friday she met with friends in Campbellsburg to check out a new brewery there.
Sunday was supper with family from Lexington and Louisville in Frankfort at Longhorn so she didn’t have so far to drive.
Bud is still on his cross country adventure, been visiting family in N. Dakota and Montana. They will head back east soon stopping along the way to ride in interesting places.
Bridget said Ezra is still helping work on the trails at W. 6th Farm. I see Downtown County Band will be playing there the 15th.
Patrick Kennedy and Richard Taylor went to Madison, “poking around” as he calls it, in antique shops and bookstores and having lunch. He did find some 1875 pedigree bloodlines papers of a horse, Onward, that his great grandfather had owned. He said he did manage to get some yard work done along the week.
And he visited Charlie Schimmoeller and played pool with him, getting closer to getting the “boot” off his foot so life can get back to more normal.
Someone told me that Owenton yard sales made news in the New York Times paper. I couldn’t find it on FB but there were pictures included. There was a lady from New Yaork who came to our setup and took] pictures. Isn’t it neat that we got a mention way up there? Maybe I’ll see it later.
Don’t forget Friday will be the summer’s last Food Truck Friday around the courthouse. Go out and meet your neighbors and friends and enjoy the food trucks and summer night.
And pray for rain. The pastures are getting too dry. I thought we would have gotten some from the hurricane but didn’t.
Always show kindness and love to others. Your words might be filling the empty places in someone’s heart.
