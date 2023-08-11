This has been a super busy full week due to the annual 127 Yard Sale so I did not get in touch with all my neighbors so this may be a lot of the sale news.
We started on Saturday at my mother’s. Ray hung tarps around the carport to keep
Our stuff safe from rain that could blow in and cause damage. We hauled bunches of tables from my house to arrange items on and two wagons and started bringing all the things to sell, most thru Remnant Church that Bro Cliff brings down so they get a share in the sales.
Other vendors started setting up the weekend before the official Thursday start so shoppers started coming immediately. My sister Barbara had two borrowed wagons full trying to downsize so we could cover for each other for the whole week until Sunday afternoon.
We were happy to have Ray help in many ways as needed all week as Tim Jones was keeping an eye on their cattle and especially thankful for the tent that Charlie Schimmoeller let us use.
Ray’s sisters also had a space set up and a lot of people who set up there every year. We had a great group.
We were really blessed with good weather. On Thursday it looked like rain would affect us but the rain went just south of us. Some people drove an hour and a half to get out of the rain which quit on our side of Frankfort, so we had a huge crowd of shoppers that day. At one time Ray counted 60 vehicles of shoppers parked. On Saturday we had 27 shoppers on a tour bus from Minnesota. We had several vendors who camped all week, kind of a “working vacation.” One family from Utah took back green tomatoes so they would have homegrown Kentucky tomatoes by the time they got home. People from Canada, California, Texas, Louisiana, Illinois, Florida and many other states were among the shoppers looking for a huge variety of things.
My brothers Noel and Charles set up a food service area out of mother’s garage and fed many shoppers and vendors Charles’ famous beans and cornbread. One lady liked it so much she wanted to buy the rest of the pot of beans and all the cornbread to take home.
Everyone I talked to was pleased with their sales and many spoke for the same spot next year.
Bruce, Fay and Jennifer came by and then went south to Liberty Thursday night. Fay looks for chenille bedspreads especially to add to her collection.
John Harrod came by our sale and then I saw him later playing music with some friends of one of our vendors.
Tona has 32 of her paintings on exhibit at Frankfort’s First Methodist church thru the end of September. The reception will be on Aug. 13
noon till 2. Rachel Harrod had a birthday Aug 4.
Braydon Baker had a birthday July 11 but had to delay celebrating as he was away at FFA camp and then in Florida so the family had his party last week. They rented a 20 foot tall slip ‘n slide Dunn family inflatable which was a big hit even with the adults!
The had their first baby goat born last week and they have a new Great Pyrenees puppy to be a guardian livestock dog for their family of goats.
Braydon is now being Beth’s chauffeur as he has started driving, she likes it!
Valerie Ambrose had a birthday on Aug. 1, enjoyed dinner at Outback with family.
I saw Bridget at our sale along with her daughter Charlyn. She and Ezra and their dog have been taking walks to my lake enjoying the outdoors. Ezra has been in Indianapolis attending a Dungeon -dragon conference where he is a dungeon master. I dont know anything at all about what that means but I’ve heard the name.
Ann had a tooth pulled last week in preparation for an implant later. She praised Dr. Garnett Brown for his work. I had one put in by him a few years back.
She’s has just been busy trying to keep all her new trees watered. We were glad to get 3/10” overnight Saturday.
dfHannah is now the proud owner of an e-bike so she and Bud rode 20 miles at Jefferson County Parklands to try it out. The bike trail was very scenic along Floyds Fork stream.
Patrick Kennedy came by our sale also as he as out browsing like so many others. He found some nice old tools, one being a napping hammer which looks like a little iron donut on the end of a slender hickory handle, once commonly used to make gravel for Early roads, making Little Rock’s out of big ones. Roads called Macadam roads after the inventor John Mcadam.
Small rocks laid in layers with a coating like rock dust to bind them. Start of the art in that day! He also found a two-man 8-foot-long bucking saw. Those early people had to work very hard.
Saturday evening he enjoyed a good time meeting old friends and enjoying music at Richard Taylors annual “Fandango” in Franklin County. The band played Irish music and old time rock’n roll for the big crowd of picnickers in attendance with nice weather too.
Ray’s grandson Ellis started 1st grade last Tuesday. I didn’t get to talk to him but Papaw said he liked it!
I missed the Food Truck Friday event in Owenton, the last one of the summer I believe.
We are glad the 127 sale is over so once we get everything that’s left over delivered to different places, we can get back to normal and try to get caught up. It was a tiring week for everyone, a lot of work. But a lot of things are in the hands of someone who wanted them, so we are glad.
Be silly. Be fun. Be different. Be crazy. Be You. Because life is too short to be anything but happy.
