The 4th of July fireworks season is over by now. We did not go watch any this year until Sunday the 8th.
Monterey Baptist Church’s annual picnic was postponed a week due to rain so they had their picnic on the property behind the new Dollar Store and had a fireworks show afterward.
My family had just come from the Monterey Park where we had a potluck supper to try out the new grill our Fair board members had purchased and also had a paint party to paint the swing frame that is engraved with Hatton Curry Memorial across the top. Many people from the area will remember him as the Indian arrowhead hunter, you could see him walking the plowed ground after a rain looking for relics.
We had a great variety of food and Noel Thomas surprised us with a freezer of homemade banana ice cream that was a big hit, so we ended the day with a bang at the fireworks.
Trina said Eric and Vance put on a great fireworks display on July 5. His grandfather Charlie was able to be there to watch the show. He had been laid up for two weeks after having surgery on his ankle so they helped him get out and see the action.
His brother John was there from Lexington, too, so that was nice. Bridget and Ezra were there, as was Hannah Helm and Dara and Pat Kennedy.
We didn’t make it as we had planned to go to the Owen Ccounty Fair that night to see Jeff Wright with his pulling tractor but it wasn’t the outcome he hoped for. Back to the garage to do more adjustments.
Hannah also took in the awesome fireworks in Peaks Mill on Wednesday.
That night Todd and Lauren and Ellis came down to the cabin and we had fish that Ray and I had caught along with brown beans and cornbread supper to celebrate Todd’s 42nd birthday which was June 30 while they were on vacation. Of course, we had to have s’mores for desert.
John Harrod and Tona played at Mortimer Bibbs in Frankfort Thursday night, on the first Thursday of the month. Come and join in the jam. They have been dog sitting for 10 days while Some of Tona’s family has been on vacation. Sunday John was headed to Circleville, Ohio with two guys looking to buy a fiddle. Tony Ellis used to play with Bill Monroe and he sells fiddles there. I’m sure there was plenty of picking while there.
Tona said she had harvested her garlic crop. They have been enjoying fresh peaches from the peach truck and froze some too.
Their close neighbor Patrick was in Woodford County one day to look at a timber frame barn that needed his expert knowledge about such things and how to repair.
Dara went to her monthly ladies spinning group for lunch one day in Frankfort.
She has lots of pretty flowers in her garden and is growing loofah sponges.
Patrick found a 5-foot-6-inch shed from the black snake taking up residence in a vacant dog house there. I know they are “good “ snakes for keeping mice down but I don’t like to see them in my territory anyway.
Chris and Sophie were in Charlotte, North Carolina where Sophie played volleyball at UNC then on to Harrisburg, Virginia while Joel and Natalie kept things going on the home front.
Fay said Noah and Nathan Ambrose helped her dig out a drainage ditch above their garage to stop water from washing mud onto the concrete floor and did weed eating for her, too. They are hardworking boys.
Ray and I went to the summer concert again on the old capital lawn. We picked up a pizza and beer, my favorite, root beer of course, to eat while we enjoyed a nice night to be out and enjoy good music.
We cleaned out my cistern one day, I like to do that every so often. I have filters so it is never bad but I like to keep it done regularly. Of course my brother Noel still hauls water like my Dad always did so he brought me a load to get me started back.
He worked as volunteer in the concession stand at the fair every night last week. It takes a lot of volunteers to put on the fair. Luckily the rain stopped and they got to have the demolition derby after a rain delay on Saturday night.
I finally got to spray the dreaded autumn olive bush/trees without having rain fall afterward. I had been trying for days to fit in between rains.
Ann has an appointment to start the process of getting a tooth implant in August. Looking forward to it to get it finished!!
She was planning to go to Wilsons nursery 40% off sale all this week if anyone is interested.
Tim and Trina were taking Eric to Northern KY university for three weeks on campus for entrepreneur school.
Our garden is providing us with more Swiss chard than we can use, it keeps growing and growing. I have frozen as much as I have room for. The fresh green beans and beets are yummy. Barbara has canned 14 quarts so far and needs picking again. She is making some good squash casseroles but can’t keep up with them all. She has started a batch of pickles, busy times.
The 127 yard sale is coming fast, it will really be busy then. Call us for a space to set up.
Another good woman of God has passed, Phillis Adkins. She was Fay True’s best friend ever, like a sister to her. She served others tirelessly and kept God, her family and church first in her life. She has played piano at Mt. Vernon Baptist church for 32 years while Larry was pastor, he passed almost 2 1/2 years ago. Our sympathy to her family.
Reminder of the Monterey firehouse fish fry on July 22. Come on down and eat some good fish with your neighbors and friends.
The bad news is that time flies. The good news is that you are the pilot.
Have a great week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.