Owen County Judge-Executive Stuart Bowling and Owenton Mayor Adam Gaines on Tuesday each delivered updates on the state of the county and city during chamber of commerce meeting at the ARC Conference Center.
Bowling, who was appointed to the office in April, said various organizations such as the Northern Kentucky Area Development, Kentucky I-71 Alliance have helped him settle into the position, and that he continues to consult with other judge-executives, the mayor and clerk.
Bowling said the fiscal court approved a 5% salary increase for fiscal court employees and revamped the pay scale for public works employees.
Bowling said the county’s revenue is expected to remain consistent in the coming fiscal year and noted that the fiscal court voted to apply for a grant to help build an industrial site. He said $90,000 will be needed for site development and that Kentucky Utilities will provide $10,000 to cover a portion of the cost.
He also said federal and other funds are going to be used to convert tennis courts into pickle ball courts, along with making repairs to basketball courts.
Sarah Paige Woods with the Owen County Drug Prevention Coalition requested the county provide funds to promote drug prevention and cooperation with the organization.
Others expressed concerns about the restrooms in the county park. Bowling said the bathrooms had to be replaced by porta-potties which, like the bathrooms they replaced, have also been destroyed.
Gaines, the mayor, said paying off debt has been the city’s biggest accomplishment, including paying back taxes to the IRS and police cruisers.
Gaines explained that the city now contracts for maintenance of physical facilities, and complimented the work done by Rodney Cobb for snow removal and Jack Miller for mowing and trimming.
Gaines also discussed updated ordinances, including limiting the number of cell towers built in the city and an ordinance still in progress that would limit the building of sexual-related businesses.
Gaines went on to compliment the police force for its work in keeping the city safe along with its ability to work closely with the sheriff’s office.
Gaines discussed how the city can now acquire police cruisers at a lower price through a government contract and said having only eight delinquent property tax bills is a great accomplishment. He said the city attorney is working to eliminate the problem of property owners who have several years of delinquent tax bills.
Gaines also announced the city’s new website, cityofowentonky.us, which contains ordinances, council meeting minutes and bids.
Also during the chamber meeting, Holly Bowling provided an update on last weekend’s Wide Open No Fear Rodeo, saying it was a great success.
