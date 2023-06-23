James William Lawrence, age 91, of Walton, passed away Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Gallatin Health Care Center in Warsaw, KY.
He was a retired Press Operator for the Walton Advertiser and later Otto Printing. Jim was a long-time active member of Walton United Methodist Church, an original E.M.T. for the Walton Fire Department, and the former Treasurer for the Walton Verona School Board.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Annabelle Lawrence, sister, Joann Harrod, and great granddaughter, Reagan Ferguson. Jim is survived by his wife (of 72 years) Betty Lou Shelton Lawrence; sons, William Lawrence (Lisa) and Randy Lawrence (Denise); brother, Richard Scott Lawrence (Karen); grandchildren, Lauren Ferguson (Mark), Lindsey Arnold (Danny), and Chris Lawrence; and great grandchildren, Payge Arnold, Landen Lawrence, Trey Ferguson, Ali Ferguson, and Brayden Arnold.
The visitation and funeral service for Jim were held on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, from 10 a.m. to noon and his funeral service immediately followed at Walton United Methodist Church. Interment took place at the IOOF Owenton Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Walton United Methodist Church or Cincinnati Children’s Hospital NICU, in memory of his great granddaughter Reagan Ferguson, 3333 Burnet Ave., Cincinnati, OH, 45229. To view the Life Tribute Video or to leave the family a message of condolence, please go to www.cham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.