Do you remember that old TV commercial where the baker says, “It’s time to make the donuts?”
Forget donuts, it is time to make ... pickles. Recently, I bought two small cucumbers, not pickling, and sliced them for refrigerator pickles. The receipt (Old English word for recipe) below garnered many compliments the last time it was featured.
In no time at all, you will have delicious, sweet pickles. This would be a fun activity to share with your children or grandchildren. If you haven’t tried them or needed a reminder to make them again, here is your chance. I was glad to buy them locally because beginning a few months ago, fruits and vegetables are now coated with a chemical coating to prevent spoilage.
Apeel is used on fruits and vegetables by most major retailers including Kroger’s, Walmart, Trader Joes, Costco, Target and even Whole Foods. Producers such as Del Monte, Bristol Farms and Natures Pride are also using it. I was shocked to discover that it is even on organic produce. Edipeel, marketed as Apeel, is a colorless, odorless, tasteless coating composed of glycerolipids/glycerides.
Monoglycerides and diglycerides form triglycerides. These triglycerides are the replacement in the food industry for trans fats that help keep the oil and fat from separating. Triglycerides attribute to the hardening of the artery walls causing arteriosclerosis and pancreatitis.
Hmm, the FDA determined trans fats are not safe but glycerides (which do the same thing) are now allowed in 2023. As an aside but worth sharing — monoglycerides and diglycerides are found in baby formula products such as Similac Pro-Advance and nutritional drinks such as Ensure Enlive Advanced Therapeutic Nutrition.
These supplements contain corn oil, canola oil, sugar, and corn syrup. Who would have guessed?
During the manufacturing of Apeel, solvents such as ethyl acetate are used. According to the Americal Chemical Society, ethyl acetate is a flavoring agent and solvent used in paints, lacquers and processed foods.
The environmental health and safety website (EHS.com) describes ethyl acetate as toxic when ingested or inhaled. Heptane is also an ingredient in Apeel. It is used in petroleum refinement, cement, ink and to test fuels. The human central nervous system can only tolerate so much of these chemicals before problems arise such as headaches, skin rashes, nausea, drowsiness and worse. Additionally, arsenic, lead, cadmium and mercury are present in Apeel. It is just a little poison.
No need to worry, right?
Ponder this. Just a little mercury can break through the blood-brain barrier causing irreversible damage. According to an article in the United States National Library of Medicine, “Mercury vapor, being highly volatile and lipid soluble, can cross the blood-brain barrier and ...methylmercury can pass through the blood-brain and placental barriers, causing serious damage in the central nervous system.”
It is impossible to measure the negative effects of Apeel due to the miniscule amount of toxic chemicals consumed, but over time in the years ahead, there is the potential for serious ramifications. We are already bombarded with toxins in our environment; we do not need any more. The Organic Consumers Association summed it up, “Our conclusion is that Apeel carries the same health problems of similar preservatives commonly used to extend the shelf-life of ultra-processed food.
On that basis alone, our advice is to avoid Apeel, including the version used on Starr Ranch’s organic apples, known as Organipeel.” The last significant negative attribute of Apeel is the fact that as the fruit ages and loses its nutritional value, it will not be noticeable to the consumer.
When choosing an avocado, you can’t tell if it is one week old or one month. The food that is treated with Apeel is not required to be labeled as such.
I signed an online petition protesting the use of Apeel. Consumers are making their voices heard, and now a large grower in the Pacific Northwest has decided not to use Apeel.
On a Google search, the first two pages only touted the wonder of this ten year old start up product that has had little to no testing. There are very wealthy, recognizable names on the board of directors. Those facts alone caused me to wonder if profit over safety is an issue.
All this research over a cucumber! Cucumbers are so healthy. I had a little piece of cucumber left over after filling three pint jars for pickles, so I sliced it into a jar of filtered water. Cucumber water satisfies thirst and provides antioxidants and vitamin K.
Drinking cucumber water is supposed to help with weight loss, but passing up on homemade peach ice cream would also help.
Refrigerator Pickles
1 ¾ cup cane sugar (Domino)
2 tsp. salt (pickling or non-iodized)
1 cup white vinegar
1 tsp. celery seed
In a saucepan, combine ingredients.
Heat until sugar melts stirring occasionly.
Remove saucepan from heat
Cool to room temperature
Slice small (pickling) cucumbers
Peel and slice small onion
Tightly pack glass canning jars with cucumbers and onions
Pour cooled liquid into jars Put on lids and store in the refrigerator
The original receipt says this makes a gallon of pickles. I get about 2 pints.
