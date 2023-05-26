A few weeks ago, the sweet fragrance of lilacs filled the entire yard. We have seven sprawling lilac bushes.
When I walked into our circa 1900 farm house kitchen, the aroma of freshly picked strawberries and the scent of a lilac bouquet displayed on the antique cherry gate drop leaf table lifted my spirits. The lilacs are now a sweet memory, but strawberry season continues.
Some local strawberry growers are installing black plastic around the strawberry plants preventing weeds from growing around the plants and also warming the Earth. This method helps the berries to ripen earlier than if planted in the ground with no plastic
I freeze the berries after taking off the stem, rinsing and drying the berries. I freeze two cups of strawberries in each plastic bag. I also soak a few in 1 part white vinegar to three parts water for five minutes, then dry them. I place those berries on a paper towel in a glass container in the refrigerator. They will last up to two weeks.
I usually serve fresh strawberries with an angel food cake, but this week I made a yellow sponge cake to serve with fresh strawberries that I bought on our drive to B & N Market in Bagdad for lunch. We returned home through Defoe (Population less than 100) where there was a small strawberry stand. Yes, we really get around!
Yellow sponge cake with caramel icing was my Great Aunt Mary’s specialty. Did you have an Aunt Mary? When I started school, I thought I was the only person in the world with an Aunt Mary. Just like I thought I was the only person named Julie. Ha!
There were three girls named Julie in my first grade, and others also had an Aunt Mary. Having no first cousins was a little unusual, though. Growing up in the 1960’s, families were larger than today with everyone else in my class having cousins. My father was an only child. He was sickly as a child suffering from colitis. His mother was a nurse with experience working at Chillicothe Hospital (Ohio) and as a private duty nurse in the homes of prominent families and physicians in the area.
She said that Doctor Hoyt remarked that her nursing expertise saved my father’s life. Looking back, I assume that is why he had no siblings. My mother had one sister who had “female trouble” and had no children. My mother often said that her sister was really relieved that she could not have children. Aunt Sally was a modern woman. She worked at Wilmington College and later as a proofreader at a publishing company. She was divorced, dated a doctor and drove a sporty two seat Volkswagen Karmann Ghia. Thank goodness for Great Aunt Mary! She was my grandfather’s sister and like a sister to my grandmother.
They talked on the phone almost daily and both belonged to the North Fork Garden Club and the Ross County Fair Board Auxiliary. Aunt Mary was a retired second grade teacher and was so kind and loving to all. As a child, I looked forward to visiting her house at Christmas. It was a small brick house that her grandfather had built on his farm on the banks of North Fork Creek. (Her grandson now lives in the house.)
In my Christmas stocking so many years ago, there would be an orange and pencils with my name in shiny gold letters. I could not wait to go back to school and show off my special pencils. She never said an unkind word or gossiped about anyone. Her mother, my great grandmother, had a heart attack shortly after my aunt married.
Aunt Mary and her husband moved in to take care of my great grandmother. Well, my great grandmother lived another forty years! Aunt Mary did not do much cooking during those years, but she could bake a delicious yellow sponge cake with caramel icing.
Whenever there was a family get together, there was her signature cake. Her gravy was lumpy and the potatoes not mashed to my grandmother’s expectations which necessitated my grandmother’s remark as we drove home, “Poor Mary”. But we all praised her yellow cake even though the caramel icing cracked as the cake was cut (but it tasted sooo good).
Before I started writing this column, I was able to recreate her cake, which was no easy task. I had the ingredients written on a piece of paper and incomplete instructions from nearly 50 years ago. With the magic of researching on the internet, I figured out how to make her cake; so now you will find a receipt (Old English word for recipe) for an eight inch square yellow sponge cake below.
It is perfect with strawberries and real whipped cream or with frosting of your choice. And it is just the right size!
Aunt Mary’s Sponge Cake
2 eggs, separated
1 cup sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 cup flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
½ cup boiling water
Grease and flour bottom of eight inch square pan (I use glass)
Preheat oven to 325 degrees
Beat egg whites until stiff, set aside
Beat egg yoks until light, lemon colored, about one minute on high
Add sugar to egg yolks, beat about 5 minutes
Add boiling water, mix to combine
Add vanilla, mix to combine
Add flour and baking powder, mix to combine. Do not over stir!
Fold stiff egg whites into the batter
Pour batter into pan
Bake at 325 degrees until toothpick comes out clean, 30 — 40 minute
