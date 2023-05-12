Returning to the win column, Owen County outlasted visiting Trimble County 4-3 in a 31st District softball game on Thursday, May 4.
Owen County won when Rachel Howard connected for a walk-off home run in the bottom half of the seventh inning.
Determined Owen County limited Trimble County throughout the district game.
Owen County pitcher Hannah Howard claimed the win in the circle. Howard held Trimble County to three earned runs and recorded three strikeouts.
Trimble County pitcher Alyssa Ritchie was stuck with the loss in the circle. Ritchie allowed four earned runs while registering four strikeouts.
Owen County scored four runs on eight hits. Rachel Howard (one hit, three RBIs), Hannah Howard (two hits), Abigayle Dempsey (three hits), Andi Baumann (one hit, one RBI) and Lilly Chappell (one hit) each made an impact the plate for Owen County in its thrilling win.
Trimble County’s offensive effort featured Jocie Stucker (one hit, two RBIs), Maddie Nixon (one hit, one RBI), Emma Ginn (one hit), Shelby Wright (one hit) and Alanna Washington (one hit).
Owen County and Trimble County split their annual 31st District regular season series.
