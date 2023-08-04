Now is the time to eat fresh, local vegetables. There seems to be an abundant supply of delicious sweet corn this year. I spent an afternoon last week freezing corn for the coming winter. Local potatoes are now available. Just this week we had unpeeled mashed red skinned potatoes with heavy cream and homemade butter. If I closed my eyes, I would have thought that I was eating at my grandmother’s red Formica kitchen table fifty years ago!
Another evening I made mashed potatoes from newly dug peeled potatoes. I knew that I wanted to try a bread receipt (Old English word for recipe) that called for mashed potatoes so I made a lot of potatoes for the bread and to have potato cakes. I remember when I was living at home, my mother would say that I made enough mashed potatoes for threshers. Of course in 1974, I had never seen threshers; she liked repeating that saying or she remembered helping her mother cook for threshers. I do recommend waiting to season the potatoes with pepper until they are served on the plate. My rolls had little black specks of pepper in them. So funny!
When I moved to Northern Kentucky in 1981, I quickly discovered that Izzy’s potato pancakes were not the same as my mother’s. I have made potato pancakes with shredded potatoes a couple of times, but I usually form the leftover mashed potatoes into patties and refrigerate. When it is time to reheat them, I dredge the potato pancakes in flour and fry them in butter in a hot cast iron skillet like my mother did.
The receipt below made one 12 tin muffin pan of cloverleaf dinner rolls and one ten inch iron skillet of regular shaped dinner rolls. Making cloverleaf dinner rolls is so easy. It is hard to believe that I waited so long, (Just pinch off a small amount of dough and form a ball. Repeat. Place three balls of the same size into the greased well of the muffin tin.) When you serve them, the rolls will look like they came from a bakery!
If you forget to save the potato water, no problem. I used filtered water and they were just fine. I substituted local honey for the sugar in the original receipt. I use Red Star active dry yeast because it is certified non-GMO (genetically modified organism). I use Weisenberger flour because there are no additives, just ground wheat. These rolls freeze easily.
Baking and cooking with children offers many benefits. Besides learning about nutrition, the children are practicing math (measuring) skills and learning science (action/reactions). The reaction between the potato starches and wheat starches creates a very soft loaf of bread. Potatoes are rich in potassium which causes yeast to rise faster than breads with only wheat. Potassium helps regulate fluid balance, nerve signals and muscle contraction, so it is a healthy addition to bread. I can’t wait to make these rolls with my grandson. When he was young, he called me “mashed potato grandma”. May my legacy live on in this “mashed potato dinner rolls” receipt!
Potato Dinner Rolls
1 cup mashed potatoes
1 cup milk
1/2 cup potato water
2 eggs, beaten
1/2 cup honey or sugar
2/3 cup butter, room temperature
1 teaspoon Himalyan salt
1 package Red Star active dry yeast
About 6 cups of flour for dough
Dissolve yeast in warm (100 — 110 degree) potato water (or filtered water).
Scald the milk on the stove over medium heat. (Small bubble occur around edge or milk reaches 180 degrees. Do not boil.)
Mix butter, salt, sugar and potatoes with scalded milk.
Add beaten eggs and yeast when milk mixture is cooled and the butter has melted.
Stir in flour, 2 cups at a time to make a stiff dough.
Knead the dough or use the dough hook of your mixer until the dough passes the windowpane test.
Place dough in a greased bowl.
Allow dough to rise in a warm place for about an hour until you can make an indentation in the dough and it does not fill in.
Punch down dough.
Rest dough in the bowl for 10 minutes.
Shape dough into rolls.
Let dough rise until dough springs back, about 25-40 minutes.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
May use an egg wash immediately before baking.
Bake until rolls are brown. Time varies depending on shape of the roll. Use an instant read thermometer to verify 190 degrees.
Windowpane test: Take a small ball of the dough and stretch it into a square. Keep on stretching until it becomes a thin film in the middle without breaking. The dough must be thin enough to pass light through it. If it is obtained without any tear, then your dough is properly kneaded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.