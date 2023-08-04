Kayaking Days with Owen County 4-H is slated for Aug. 8-9 at Elmer Davis Lake, 2940 Davis Lake Road, Owenton, the club announced.
Lunch, along with kayaks and lifejackets, will be provided, but those participating are welcome to bring their own.
Registration is required by calling 502-484-5703.
