WHEATLEY — The 2023 Harold England Memorial Tournament will be held at Fairway Golf Course Saturday, Aug. 5-Sunday, Aug. 6.
The format for the 36-hole stroke play tournament will remain the same as it was in 2022. Competitors are flighted and will play 18 holes on both Saturday, Aug. 5 and Sunday, Aug. 6.
As part of the event, $1,000 will be given away in a drawing of tournament participants on Saturday, Aug. 5. The drawing will coincide with the dinner and Calcutta.
Amateur golfers are eligible to compete in the 2023 Harold England Memorial Tournament.
The tournament is to honor the memory and legacy of Harold England. A golf pioneer in Kentucky, England established Fairway Golf Course in 1960. In addition, England designed and constructed over 35 golf courses in Kentucky, Indiana and Tennessee.
The Harold England Memorial Tournament will include eight flights. The flights are determined by USGA handicap (or verification for golf professional).
Pairings for the tournament be determined by handicaps. The prizes for the Harold England Memorial Tournament will be as follows: 1st — $600, 2nd — $300, 3rd-8th — Prizes on display.
The entry fee for the Harold England Memorial Tournament is $150 for a Fairway Golf Course member and $185 for a non-Fairway Golf Course member. The entry fee includes tournament green fees, practice round green fees and dinner and Calcutta on Saturday, Aug. 5.
The practice rounds must be played on Thursday, Aug. 3.
Phone entries for the Harold England Memorial Tournament will only be accepted with a credit card payment. Each entry made via phone will include a $5 processing fee.
For more information about the Harold England Memorial Tournament, call Gilbert England at 502-463-2338.
